PECO has agreed to add 25 megawatts of solar energy to its mix of sources that generate electricity for customers in southeast Pennsylvania, which is enough to power 3,000 homes. The plan would create the largest solar project developed by a utility in Pennsylvania serving “default” customers, or those who do not opt to buy from a third-party provider.

“What’s exciting is that this is a really important first step, something that PECO has never done,” said Wendy Greenspan, a volunteer with the climate justice group POWER Interfaith. “It’s good for our wallets and it’s good for the planet.”

Climate activists like Greenspan have been pushing PECO to increase its use of renewables within its energy mix. The agreement is part of a deal hammered out with a coalition of groups collectively known as the Energy Justice Advocates, which intervened in a case before the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

PECO is required every four years to submit its power purchasing plan to the PUC. Known as the default service program, it details the utility’s procurement, implementation and contingency plans for generating electricity for its customers over a four-year period. About 77% of ratepayers in PECO’s service area opt for “default” service as opposed to signing up with an alternative provider.

PECO’s petition for approval of its default service program before the PUC is essentially the only opportunity for the public to weigh in on the amount of renewables the utility uses as part of its mix.