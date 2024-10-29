What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

At a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey in May, former President Donald Trump told a cheering crowd how he feels about offshore wind.

“They destroy everything, they’re horrible and they’re the most expensive energy there is,” he said. “They ruin the environment, they kill the birds, they kill the whales!”

Scientists say the whales are not killed by offshore wind development, but by ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear. Still, research is ongoing and there’s a lot of opposition to offshore wind down the shore, where residents worry not just about whales but about the impact on tourism and the ocean’s ecosystem. Evidence shows the fishing industry has reason to fear it will impact their catch.

So while stumping at the shore, Trump made his supporters a promise.

“We are going to make sure that that ends on day one,” said Trump. “I’m going to write it out on an executive order, it’s gonna end on day one.”

While Trump cannot just eliminate an entire industry with a stroke of his pen, he could delay new projects and reverse course on one of President Joe Biden’s signature climate initiatives.

Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, set a goal of installing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, enough to power 10 million homes.

And that has the industry worried enough to start fundraising for Harris. A report published in May by Wood Mackenzie says a Trump presidency could halt $1 trillion of investments in clean energy.

“So a Trump presidency would have a negative impact on the offshore wind industry,” said Tim Fox, an industry analyst at the nonpartisan, Washington-based Clearview Energy Partners. “The question is to what degree?”