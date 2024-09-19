This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Delaware is one step closer to building offshore wind as several climate bills became law earlier this month.

The Delaware Energy Solutions Act of 2024 creates a framework for Delaware to request and approve offshore wind projects. The federal government, under the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, designates offshore wind sites and oversees auctions. While projects moved forward in neighboring New Jersey and Maryland, Delaware had been the only coastal state along the Eastern seaboard without a process to approve offshore wind projects.

This month, the federal government approved US Wind’s Maryland Offshore Wind Project off the Delmarva coast, which it said will generate enough electricity to power 718,000 homes.

The project would run power export cables under Delaware-regulated wetlands, state waters and the Indian River Bay. The application has drawn considerable opposition, with some saying it could hurt tourism and harm native wildlife.

Bill sponsor state Sen. Stephanie Hansen said she understands those fears but believes the turbines will actually draw people to the area.

“I think they’re afraid of it because they’re worried about what it’s going to look like,” she said. “What we could do is take a look at how it’s been received in other areas that actually do have offshore wind turbines. It actually increases tourism.”

Hansen said embracing wind energy is important for the First State because it’s the lowest-lying state in the United States, so other renewable sources like hydroelectric and nuclear aren’t good alternatives.

“Climate change is no joke,” she said. “It’s big, it’s overwhelming at times, but we have now as a state picked up our laboring oar and we are rowing in the right direction.”