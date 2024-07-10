Wind farms along the coastline: Clean energy solution or eyesore?
While clean energy advocates applaud the move, some residents are concerned about environmental impacts and how the turbines will spoil ocean views.
Offshore wind farms are back on the table for New Jersey and now look likely for Delaware, too. Shell plans to build turbines just off the shore in Atlantic City. In Delaware, a bill is on the Governor’s desk awaiting signage. But while many residents welcome the benefits of wind-generated clean energy, others living along the coast have raised concerns about the environmental impact and how turbines will spoil ocean views. We ask: Are offshore wind farms good for our region?
