The proposal is being considered for permits by the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. It has drawn opposition from multiple environmental groups, including Food & Water Watch.

“Whether you live next door to the proposed methane refinery [or] hours away in Dover or Wilmington, Bioenergy Devco’s proposal will affect you,” said Food & Water Watch organizer Greg Layton. “The proposed biogas facility will worsen climate change, water quality, and environmental injustices while doing little to nothing to solve our state’s pollution problems.”

The facility’s location is too close to nearby residents and workers, including those at a mobile home park and some small businesses, said Maria Payan of the Sussex Health and Environmental Network.

“According to Sussex County’s own zoning code, this facility should be sited in a heavy industrial zone, not an ag/residential community. Bioenergy Devco will truck 250,000 tons of waste in from the tri-state area to the facility every year,” she said.

She urged state environmental regulators not to approve permits for the facility’s operation. “The health of our children and grandchildren, the future of our air and our waterways depend on it,” she said.