Rehoboth hosts update on wind projects off Delaware beaches

The Rehoboth Beach commissioners offered an update to a pair of offshore wind projects proposed off the Delaware coast Tuesday. Residents heard from representatives of US Wind and Ørsted along with state and federal officials overseeing the plans.

US Wind’s plans call for 76 turbines at a height of 817 to 938 feet on about 80,000 acres of space about 24 miles away from Dewey Beach and 26.2 miles from Rehoboth.To avoid coming in contact with wetlands, beaches, and dunes, the power lines will be connected to the three onshore substations using buried cables.

“We are confident that we can develop and operate this project safely and responsibly and with negligible to no negative impact on the local ecosystem or wildlife. And this includes birds, turtles, fish, marine mammals,” said US Wind’s Mike Dunmyer. He’s a resident of nearby Lewes who has been researching their lease area since 2014.