The boardwalk buzzes with the familiar sounds of summer — children laughing, seagulls overhead and the clack of flip-flops on sun-warmed planks. But this year, the traditional charm of Rehoboth Beach comes with an added soundtrack: the clang of metal and rumble of demolition around fenced-off zones where buildings once stood.

“It doesn’t really bother me, but I know my wife’s like, ‘I can’t believe that some of the things are gone. The putt-putt and this, that and the other,” said Rich Van Nordek, a longtime visitor who splits time between Maryland and Lewes. “The putt-putt and then the rooftop … the restaurant up top is gone.”

“When we would come down, we would generally frequently [visit] those places. When I was a child too,” he added.

Van Nordek, like many beachgoers with deep ties to the area, says changes to the boardwalk landscape cut into long-standing family traditions.

“I think it’s going to hurt the experience of the boardwalk. I mean, it’s going to bring new people, but when you take away things that have been here, then you’re losing some of the history,” he said. “For the young kids, that could be a tradition for them to start, but for us old folks, it’s a loss of a tradition.”

Still, he admits there’s an upside.

“It’s going to attract maybe some new people, people that don’t normally come here. Some people want to stay in a new hotel, right? Some people don’t like the older hotels — they want new ones,” Van Nordek said.

A hotel and a headache?

That hotel — part of a redevelopment project called One Rehoboth — will include 60 rooms, ground-floor retail and restaurant space, and underground parking. The project spans a stretch of the boardwalk from Baltimore to Rehoboth avenues and required the demolition of several aging properties, including Grotto Pizza, the Sirocco Motel and Whiskey Jack’s.

“The project itself is called One Rehoboth because it’s 1 Rehoboth Avenue,” said Rehoboth City Manager Taylour Tedder. “All of the existing businesses that are along there will have space there when it’s completed, with Grotto’s Pizza being on the endcap at Rehoboth Avenue.”

But what was supposed to be a quick demolition hit a snag, and a wall of rust.

“They found that all of the metal beams holding it up had rusted out at the ends. So they were just floating there,” Tedder said. “They had to bring in temporary shoring for all three floors … to essentially hold the building up while they’re taking it down.”