Heading for the Jersey Shore this summer? Here’s what to know about beach tags

It’s close to the beginning of unofficial summer, which means many are planning to hit the beach in one of the Jersey Shore towns.

The majority of beaches require beachgoers to have a badge or tag to access the beaches. Most towns charge $10 for a daily badge. The cheapest daily badge is available in Longport for $5. Most weekly badges range between $20 and $30 and cover the entire weekend. Seasonal badges are cheaper, with many towns selling them at a discount through the end of May.