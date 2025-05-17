Heading for the Jersey Shore this summer? Here’s what to know about beach tags
Most beaches along the Jersey Shore require a badge to hit the sand, but there are still some free beaches.
It’s close to the beginning of unofficial summer, which means many are planning to hit the beach in one of the Jersey Shore towns.
The majority of beaches require beachgoers to have a badge or tag to access the beaches. Most towns charge $10 for a daily badge. The cheapest daily badge is available in Longport for $5. Most weekly badges range between $20 and $30 and cover the entire weekend. Seasonal badges are cheaper, with many towns selling them at a discount through the end of May.
Many towns offer a senior citizen discount for the season. Several towns offer free badges for veterans and active duty military and their immediate family members.
Also, some towns have gone digital for their badges. Overall, it’s best for beachgoers to consult their destination shoretown for more information on badges.
Beaches that don’t require a tag include Atlantic City, Island Beach State Park, Wildwood and Upper Township. But some of them may require a fee for parking close to the beaches.
