Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend — the unofficial start to summer — beaches along the Jersey shore are overall in good condition, environmental experts said.

At a press conference along the Asbury Park boardwalk Thursday, officials released New Jersey’s “State of the Shore” report, which found that water quality is normal and that most beaches only suffered temporary erosion.

“We had a relatively mild winter in terms of storms and the state and local communities have done a great job of maintaining their beaches,” Dr. Jon Miller, author of the report, said.

It comes despite reports that beaches in some towns, like Upper Township, are in rough shape.

As a precaution for swimmers, officials said people should be aware of rip currents, which are strong, fast-moving currents of water that flow away from the shores. Rip currents can be extremely powerful and can pull swimmers away from the beach, making it hard to swim back to shore safely.

Miller said the risks associated with rip currents are more deadly and likely than other beach hazards like shark attacks.

“Swimmers, if they’re gonna go swimming, should always swim near a lifeguard, swim with a buddy,” Miller said. “If you get stuck in the rip current, swim parallel to shore and then come back.”