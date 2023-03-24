Some New Jersey shore beaches in rough shape ahead of summer season

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

As shore-lovers look forward to summer, some New Jersey beaches are in rough shape after winter erosion.

The north end of Strathmere has experienced significant erosion over the past year, and four beach entrances are now closed.

Signs and fencing blocks people from using the beach paths because of steep drop offs.

Upper Township officials say this happens every four or five years.

“There were a couple years where they were all closed out before so this isn’t a-typical. But I know we’re looking to get the beach fill in and get this back open,” said municipal engineer Paul Dietrich.

An Army Corps of Engineers project to replenish the beaches is scheduled for August. In the meantime, the township plans to move sand around before the summer to improve Strathmere’s beaches where they can.

The township is just waiting on approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

“Our number one priority is to protect the homes we have here. We do have the dune lines protecting them, and we’ll have beach soon enough,” said Upper Township Mayor Jay Newman.