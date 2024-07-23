New Jersey officials vying for Philadelphia 76ers to open new arena in Garden State

Another serious conversation has been putting the arena on the East Market Street Corridor, which would stand on the edge of Chinatown.

It continues to remain a concern among those who oppose it.

“There’s a lot of harm that could come from this. There’s a lot of ways that Chinatown could be wiped out a lot of folks could lose their homes and businesses,” said Vivian Chang, the executive director of Asian Americans United.

In a statement sent to Action News, a 76ers spokesperson said:

“We remain focused on bringing a state-of-the-art arena to Philadelphia as we have been for the last four years. We are hopeful to reach an agreement with the city this summer to ensure legislation is introduced in early September, which will allow the 76ers to open our new home in time for the 2031-32 NBA season.”

Fans we spoke with say they want the team to stay in Philadelphia.

“I love the Sixers, I don’t love the prospect of them leaving Philadelphia and moving to New Jersey,” said Sean Dalton from Manayunk.

“I’m not going to Jersey and neither should they,” said Tim Levy from Erdenheim.

The team’s spokesperson says their goal is to stay in the city, they just have to strike the right deal, and the clock is ticking.