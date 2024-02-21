Debating the 76ers Arena Proposal
The $1.3 billion plan for a new Sixers arena has been embraced by some, but met with a ton of opposition from residents of Chinatown and surrounding neighborhoods downtown.
A $1.3 billion proposal for a new Sixers arena in Center City has been stirring controversy for over a year. The plans for 76 Place at Market East, which would take over the current Fashion District to become the team’s new home, have been embraced by some, including celebrity endorsers and building trades groups. There’s also been enormous opposition from residents of Chinatown and adjacent neighborhoods.
Would a downtown arena be good for the city? WHYY PlanPhilly reporter Aaron Moselle explains how the debate’s unfolded so far. We’ll hear from Councilmember Mark Squilla about the proposal for his district. Also joining us are Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance executive director and Save Chinatown Coalition member Mohan Seshadri, and David Gould, chief diversity and impact officer of Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.