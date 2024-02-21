Debating the 76ers Arena Proposal

A $1.3 billion proposal for a new Sixers arena in Center City has been stirring controversy for over a year. The plans for 76 Place at Market East, which would take over the current Fashion District to become the team’s new home, have been embraced by some, including celebrity endorsers and building trades groups. There’s also been enormous opposition from residents of Chinatown and adjacent neighborhoods.

Would a downtown arena be good for the city? WHYY PlanPhilly reporter Aaron Moselle explains how the debate’s unfolded so far. We’ll hear from Councilmember Mark Squilla about the proposal for his district. Also joining us are Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance executive director and Save Chinatown Coalition member Mohan Seshadri, and David Gould, chief diversity and impact officer of Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment.