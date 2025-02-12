Eagles fans break records for Super Bowl champion sales in first 24-hours

Philadelphia Eagles fans set a record for Super Bowl champion sales in the first 24 hours after a title clinch, according to Fanatics, the official e-commerce partner of the NFL.

Fanatics say the Birds are also the company’s best-selling champion across all sports for the first 24 hours post-Championship clinch. The previous best was set in 2024 when the Dodgers won the World Series.

Fans rushed to get their hands on new gear minutes after the dominating victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

“Fanatics saw immediate demand from fans shopping online following the win, setting a new company record for orders per minute six different times in the first hour after the game,” the company added.

Eagles fans are on pace to break the overall record for Super Bowl champion sales. That record was last set in 2018 when Philadelphia won its first Super Bowl in franchise history.