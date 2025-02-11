From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions once again.

The Birds scored a blowout 40-22 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, which means Philly has a parade to look forward to.

“We did it y’all,” said Mayor Cherelle Parker during a Tuesday morning press conference announcing parade details. The Eagles started out their season 2-2, Parker recalled. But the team was resilient, got to work and made it happen.

“I committed a cardinal sin and your mayor had a viral moment,” Parker added, referring to her misspelling of the Eagles chant. This, she said, is how you really spell it: “N-F-L C-H-A-M-P-I-O-N-S.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the celebration, from when and where it’s happening to what fans can expect.

When is the Eagles Super Bowl parade?

The Eagles Super Bowl parade will take place on Friday, Feb. 14 — making the parade a Valentine’s Day affair.

What time is the Eagles Super Bowl parade?

The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. from Broad and Pattison avenues.

By 12:30 to 1 p.m., players, coaches and others will prepare to descend the “Rocky” steps of the art museum. Speeches are expected to begin by 2 p.m.

Speeches are expected to wrap up by 3 p.m.

What is the parade route?

The parade will kick off from Broad and Pattison avenues and travel down Broad Street toward City Hall before continuing onto the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The parade will end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where speeches will take place.

What is the forecast for the Eagles Super Bowl parade?

As of Tuesday morning, the parade forecast is calling for sunny skies, with a high of 36 degrees.

Those who remember the Eagles’ first Super Bowl parade, following the franchise’s Super Bowl 52 win against the New England Patriots, may be quick to remind fans to dress accordingly and bundle up.

Will I have cell phone service at the parade?

Philadelphia managing director Adam Thiel recommended that guests have alternative communication plans, as cell phone service may be limited with the number of expected attendees, around 1 million people.

What safety measures will be in place for the parade?

Law enforcement will be out in full force on Friday, city officials said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel urged fans not to “mar” a special day with “negative behavior.”

After the Eagles’ Super Bowl win on Sunday, the PPD made nearly 20 arrests for vandalism, assault against police officers, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Nearly 30 citations were issued for disorderly conduct.

Will SEPTA be affected by the Super Bowl parade?

SEPTA service will be drastically different than usual, city officials said Tuesday.

Free rides will be available via SEPTA’s Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines.

More details on SEPTA scheduling will be made available Wednesday.