Eagles Super Bowl parade 2025: Here’s everything you need to know
The Birds are ready to celebrate on Broad Street after a blowout win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions once again.
The Birds scored a blowout 40-22 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, which means Philly has a parade to look forward to.
“We did it y’all,” said Mayor Cherelle Parker during a Tuesday morning press conference announcing parade details. The Eagles started out their season 2-2, Parker recalled. But the team was resilient, got to work and made it happen.
“I committed a cardinal sin and your mayor had a viral moment,” Parker added, referring to her misspelling of the Eagles chant. This, she said, is how you really spell it: “N-F-L C-H-A-M-P-I-O-N-S.”
Here’s everything you need to know about the celebration, from when and where it’s happening to what fans can expect.
When is the Eagles Super Bowl parade?
The Eagles Super Bowl parade will take place on Friday, Feb. 14 — making the parade a Valentine’s Day affair.
What time is the Eagles Super Bowl parade?
The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. from Broad and Pattison avenues.
By 12:30 to 1 p.m., players, coaches and others will prepare to descend the “Rocky” steps of the art museum. Speeches are expected to begin by 2 p.m.
Speeches are expected to wrap up by 3 p.m.
What is the parade route?
The parade will kick off from Broad and Pattison avenues and travel down Broad Street toward City Hall before continuing onto the Ben Franklin Parkway.
The parade will end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where speeches will take place.
What is the forecast for the Eagles Super Bowl parade?
As of Tuesday morning, the parade forecast is calling for sunny skies, with a high of 36 degrees.
Those who remember the Eagles’ first Super Bowl parade, following the franchise’s Super Bowl 52 win against the New England Patriots, may be quick to remind fans to dress accordingly and bundle up.
Will I have cell phone service at the parade?
Philadelphia managing director Adam Thiel recommended that guests have alternative communication plans, as cell phone service may be limited with the number of expected attendees, around 1 million people.
What safety measures will be in place for the parade?
Law enforcement will be out in full force on Friday, city officials said.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel urged fans not to “mar” a special day with “negative behavior.”
After the Eagles’ Super Bowl win on Sunday, the PPD made nearly 20 arrests for vandalism, assault against police officers, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Nearly 30 citations were issued for disorderly conduct.
Will SEPTA be affected by the Super Bowl parade?
SEPTA service will be drastically different than usual, city officials said Tuesday.
Free rides will be available via SEPTA’s Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines.
More details on SEPTA scheduling will be made available Wednesday.
Will Philly be greasing the poles?
Pole-climbing has become synonymous with Philly sports celebrations.
Historically, police and city officials have cautioned against pole-climbing, fearing potential damage. After the franchise’s NFC championship victory, an 18-year-old Temple University student identified as Tyler Sabapathy fell from a Center City pole while celebrating. He succumbed to his injuries days later.
In the wake of Sabapathy’s death, Parker urged residents not to climb light poles. The city did not say if officials greased the poles prior to the Super Bowl game or if they plan to moving forward.
Will Philly schools be closed on Friday?
All School District of Philadelphia schools will be closed on Friday for the Eagles Super Bowl parade.
How many people are expected to attend the Eagles Super Bowl parade?
The city expects over 1 million people to attend.
An estimated 1.4 million people attended the Eagles’ Super Bowl 52 parade in 2018, said parade producer Fred Stein of Creative Group Inc.
How much will the Eagles Super Bowl parade cost?
Mayor Parker said further details would be forthcoming. When the Eagles held their first Super Bowl parade in 2018, it cost $2.27 million.
Where can I get updates on the Eagles Super Bowl parade?
To stay up to date on key parade details from the city, officials encourage residents to text READYEAGLES to 888777 for free text alerts from its ReadyPhiladelphia Alert and Warning program.
