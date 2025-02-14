From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It was an early wake-up call for thousands of Eagles fans who made their way to the Super Bowl parade route before the sun rose this Valentine’s Day.

By 8 a.m., hundreds of fans had converged upon the Philadelphia Museum of Art staking out prime spots for the parade’s grand finale and the players’ speeches. Meanwhile, about 3 miles south, hundreds more lined up outside the gates of Lincoln Financial field where the team’s buses will begin their celebratory trek through South Philly.