Eagles parade expected to draw 1 million for Super Bowl celebration: ‘The city is at an all-time high’
Long before sunrise, Eagles fans started making their way to Broad Street to take part in Philadelphia’s second-ever Super Bowl parade.
It was an early wake-up call for thousands of Eagles fans who made their way to the Super Bowl parade route before the sun rose this Valentine’s Day.
By 8 a.m., hundreds of fans had converged upon the Philadelphia Museum of Art staking out prime spots for the parade’s grand finale and the players’ speeches. Meanwhile, about 3 miles south, hundreds more lined up outside the gates of Lincoln Financial field where the team’s buses will begin their celebratory trek through South Philly.
That’s where 24-year-old Andrew Wallace waited with family and friends. He flew in from California to be here for today’s festivities. Like others waiting for the parade to start, he’s convinced this won’t be the last time the Eagles bring home the Lombardi Trophy.
“We might be growing up in a dynasty right now, honestly. Everybody’s young,” he said. “[Jalen] Hurts, Saquon [Barkley], the whole offense, everybody’s locked up … We’re looking at greatness right now. The city is at an all-time high.”
Jillian Trunbull was up at 4 a.m. to gather her crew for the trip north from Claymont, Del. She said being an Eagles fan is a lifetime family affair.
“I have loved the Eagles since I was born. Fly Eagles fly. I bleed green,” she said. “My husband is the biggest Eagles fan, my dad is a really big Eagles fan, so they couldn’t be here today, so I’m coming down here for them.”
Anthony Faline, from Wilmington, worked all night before meeting up with his family and friends to head to the parade. Having missed the 2018 parade because he was working, he was determined not to miss out this time around.
“I decided I wanted to come up and see what the hubbub was about,” he said. But he admits watching the second win wasn’t quite as sweet as seeing the Birds win Super Bowl 52 seven years ago. “It wasn’t quite like the first time, but it was definitely enjoyable watching them destroy history, basically.”
The crowd at the Art Museum continued to swell through the early morning hours. The giant jumbotrons along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway started showing a replay of Super Bowl 59 around 8:40 a.m., giving the waiting fans something to watch (and cheer along with) while they waited for the parade to begin.
—
Nick Kariuki and Meir Rinde from WHYY’s Billy Penn contributed to this story.
