How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 59 victory parade

The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to parade down Broad Street.

The Birds scored a blowout 40-22 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, securing the franchise’s second championship title in six years.

For those who can’t make it to South Philly, the art museum or the parade route in between, the parade will be livestreamed on WHYY.org.

WHYY-FM 90.9 will air the ceremonial speeches, in addition to other live reports from WHYY News reporters along the parade route throughout the morning and afternoon.

The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. from Broad and Pattison avenues outside Lincoln Financial Field and travel northbound on Broad Street toward City Hall before continuing onto the Ben Franklin Parkway.