How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 59 victory parade
The Birds gave the Chiefs a shellacking in New Orleans. Now, it’s time to celebrate.
The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to parade down Broad Street.
The Birds scored a blowout 40-22 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, securing the franchise’s second championship title in six years.
For those who can’t make it to South Philly, the art museum or the parade route in between, the parade will be livestreamed on WHYY.org.
WHYY-FM 90.9 will air the ceremonial speeches, in addition to other live reports from WHYY News reporters along the parade route throughout the morning and afternoon.
The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. from Broad and Pattison avenues outside Lincoln Financial Field and travel northbound on Broad Street toward City Hall before continuing onto the Ben Franklin Parkway.
By 12:30 to 1 p.m., players, coaches and others will prepare to descend the “Rocky” steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. A “formal program” will begin at 1 p.m., the city said, with ceremonial speeches expected to begin by 2 p.m.
Speeches are expected to wrap up by 3 p.m.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Eagles Super Bowl parade, from road closures and parking restrictions to transit schedules and beyond.
