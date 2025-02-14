Super Bowl

Photos: Scenes from the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 59 victory parade

The Birds are celebrating their blowout victory against the Chiefs and painting Philadelphia a perfect shade of Kelly green.

Fans gather before the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions, and 1 million fans are expected to gather from Lincoln Financial Field to the art museum on the Ben Franklin Parkway this Valentine’s Day to celebrate.

The Birds scored a blowout 40-22 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, securing the franchise’s second championship title.

Here’s everything you need to know about the parade, and here’s how to watch.

And here’s how the festivities are unfolding, in photos.

Fans gather before the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.
Fans gather before the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Fans gather before the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.
Fans gather before the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Eagles fans celebrate a proposal at the iconic LOVE statue ahead of the team's Super Bowl victory parade.
Eagles fans celebrate a proposal at the iconic LOVE statue ahead of the team's Super Bowl victory parade. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
Nike installed an addendum to Philly's iconic LOVE statue.
Nike installed an addendum to Philly's iconic LOVE statue. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
Eagles fans along the Ben Franklin Parkway tailgate ahead of the team's Super Bowl 59 victory parade.
Eagles fans along the Ben Franklin Parkway tailgate ahead of the team's Super Bowl 59 victory parade. (Tom MacDonald/WHYY)
Eagles fans wait outside Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the team's Super Bowl 59 victory parade.
Eagles fans wait outside Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the team's Super Bowl 59 victory parade. (Meir Rinde/WHYY)
Eagles fans wait outside Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the team's Super Bowl 59 victory parade.
Eagles fans wait outside Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the team's Super Bowl 59 victory parade. (Meir Rinde/WHYY)
Port-a-potty row is seen by Philadelphia City Hall amid the Eagles Super Bowl victory parade
Port-a-potty row is seen by Philadelphia City Hall amid the Eagles Super Bowl victory parade. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
Kim and Steve Rudnet make a baby announcement at Philly's iconic LOVE statue ahead of the Eagles Super Bowl parade.
Kim and Steve Rudnet make a baby announcement at Philly’s iconic LOVE statue ahead of the Eagles Super Bowl parade. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
