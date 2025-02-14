Photos: Scenes from the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 59 victory parade

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions, and 1 million fans are expected to gather from Lincoln Financial Field to the art museum on the Ben Franklin Parkway this Valentine’s Day to celebrate.

The Birds scored a blowout 40-22 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, securing the franchise’s second championship title.

Here’s everything you need to know about the parade, and here’s how to watch.

And here’s how the festivities are unfolding, in photos.