Eagles Super Bowl parade will take place Friday as celebration clean-up continues
Eagles fans certainly wouldn’t wait a week to start the party. Thousands took to the streets Sunday night to celebrate the Birds’ Super Bowl victory.
Work crews were busy cleaning up streets in Center City on Monday morning, with an eye toward Friday, the date for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade.
While parade details have not officially been released, early Monday morning the Eagles posted a video on social media hinting at a Friday celebration. “See ya Friday” the message said, along with a video of Broad Street narrated by actor Bradley Cooper:
“At 13 miles, Broad Street is Philadelphia’s longest straightaway,” Cooper says. “It may only be 100 feet wide, but we’ll find a way to make room for everyone.”
Eagles president Don Smolenski confirmed the Friday date for the parade in a Monday morning interview on 94WIP. While the 2018 parade happened on a Thursday, Smolenski said concerns about the wintry weather forecast led their decision to delay the parade until Friday.
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker also posted a statement on social media to celebrate the win. “This team personified the grit and resilience of Philadelphia at a time when the City needed it most,” she said.
Philadelphia’s Streets Department crews worked through the night to pick up the debris after the hours-long celebration along Broad Street.
During the celebration, some traffic lights were toppled around City Hall, including lights outside Macy’s on Market Street and other lights on Juniper Street across from City Hall. There was also a small fire set on East Market Street. As of early Monday morning, Philadelphia police had not announced any arrests.
The streets were littered with alcohol containers, including half gallons of rum, vodka and just about every type of beer.
The city’s metal barriers were mostly successful in keeping revelers in the streets and preserving the sidewalks, though a number were taken apart and scattered across the sidewalks in the early morning hours.
Trash trucks that had been used to keep cars away from the City Hall area returned to their normal use, to clean up all littered liquor bottles and beer cans.
Mechanized street sweepers then worked from curb to curb cleaning up what was left over from the celebration.
