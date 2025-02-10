Eagles Super Bowl parade will take place Friday as celebration clean-up continues

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Work crews were busy cleaning up streets in Center City on Monday morning, with an eye toward Friday, the date for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade.

While parade details have not officially been released, early Monday morning the Eagles posted a video on social media hinting at a Friday celebration. “See ya Friday” the message said, along with a video of Broad Street narrated by actor Bradley Cooper:

“At 13 miles, Broad Street is Philadelphia’s longest straightaway,” Cooper says. “It may only be 100 feet wide, but we’ll find a way to make room for everyone.”

Eagles president Don Smolenski confirmed the Friday date for the parade in a Monday morning interview on 94WIP. While the 2018 parade happened on a Thursday, Smolenski said concerns about the wintry weather forecast led their decision to delay the parade until Friday.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker also posted a statement on social media to celebrate the win. “This team personified the grit and resilience of Philadelphia at a time when the City needed it most,” she said.

Eagles fans certainly wouldn’t wait a week to start the celebration. Thousands took to the streets Sunday night in celebration of the team’s dominant performance over the Kansas City Chiefs.