Macy’s in Center City Philadelphia to close, councilman’s office says

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Macy’s department store in Center City Philadelphia will be closing its doors for good, a spokesperson for Councilman Mark Squilla told Action News.

The councilman’s office said the closure is likely to happen in March.

The store is located in the historic Wannamaker building at 1300 Market Street.

City officials are set to release more details at a news conference later Thursday afternoon.

We are reaching out to Macy’s for comment.