Only five buildings in Philadelphia get the city’s historic protection for their interior. That includes places like City Council Chambers in City Hall and 30th Street Station. It also includes the Grand Court inside the Wanamaker Building.

Following Thursday’s announcement that Macy’s would close its Center City store, many questions have been raised about what will happen to the historic building.

But because of that interior protection, the more than 100-year-old Wanamaker Building has some unique protections.

The building is listed on the National Historic Register and the city’s own list of historic places.

Philadelphia Historical Commission spokesperson Bruce Bohri said the city protections extend beyond just the exterior of the building.

“When you walk into Macy’s or Wanamakers as it used to be, the eagle statue is the center fixture of this Grand Court on the floor and then when you look up the organ and the seven-story atrium is part of this Grand Court interior,” he said.

Because the interior is historically listed, that key area of the store cannot be changed without approval from the commission.

“Any changes that would require a construction permit have to be reviewed by the Philadelphia Historic Commission first,” Bohri said. “That means that they have to approve the changes before the changes can be made.”

Over the years, the commission has been conservative when allowing changes to historically certified buildings.