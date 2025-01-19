Historic organ staying inside Wanamaker Building, New York firm says

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Macy’s may be closing its store inside the iconic Wanamaker Building in Center City Philadelphia, but you can still expect to see the treasured organ.

TF Cornerstone, the landlord of the building, confirmed the news this week as talks continue about the future of the property.

“TF Cornerstone recognizes the historical and cultural significance of the organ in the Wanamaker Building. Our company has a long history in New York as a partner to Carnegie Hall and understands the way music resonates through a city,” said TF Cornerstone in a statement to Action News. “We are committed to the preservation of the organ and ensuring it remains a cherished part of the space.”

The company, Friends of the Wanamaker Organ and other stakeholders are expected to meet this month to discuss how it will be used as part of the new plans.