Historic organ staying inside Wanamaker Building, New York firm says
The Center City Macy's in the Wanamaker Building will close for good in March; stakeholders are expected to discuss how the organ will be used.
Macy’s may be closing its store inside the iconic Wanamaker Building in Center City Philadelphia, but you can still expect to see the treasured organ.
TF Cornerstone, the landlord of the building, confirmed the news this week as talks continue about the future of the property.
“TF Cornerstone recognizes the historical and cultural significance of the organ in the Wanamaker Building. Our company has a long history in New York as a partner to Carnegie Hall and understands the way music resonates through a city,” said TF Cornerstone in a statement to Action News. “We are committed to the preservation of the organ and ensuring it remains a cherished part of the space.”
The company, Friends of the Wanamaker Organ and other stakeholders are expected to meet this month to discuss how it will be used as part of the new plans.
Hidden behind the glistening 22-karat gold face there are nearly 30,000 pipes that produce the music, thrilling Macy’s shoppers, especially during Christmastime.
The iconic Wanamaker Building was completed in 1911, becoming the first department store in Philadelphia. It’s listed on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places, which means that any changes to the Wanamaker Grand Court, including the organ and eagle statue, require a building permit and approval from the Philadelphia Historical Commission.
A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Historical Commission says the building is one of just five interiors that are protected in Philadelphia. Others include 30th Street Station, City Council Chambers, Family Court Building’s public areas, and Jacob Reed’s Sons’ Store’s sales floor.
The Center City Macy’s will close for good in March.
Philadelphia leaders have remained optimistic about future plans for the property.
