4 injured after being struck by car in South Philadelphia

According to police, the driver of a 2004 silver Toyota experienced a medical emergency while driving in the area.

    • April 20, 2025
At least four people were injured after being hit by a car Saturday night.

The incident occurred at Packer Avenue and South 7th Street just before 9 p.m.

The vehicle then collided with four pedestrians who were leaving a nearby carnival.

Medics transported the driver of the Toyota to Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

The four pedestrians, three adults and a three-year-old child, were transported to Jefferson Hospital for varying injuries, but all remain in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.

