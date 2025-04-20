4 injured after being struck by car in South Philadelphia
According to police, the driver of a 2004 silver Toyota experienced a medical emergency while driving in the area.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
At least four people were injured after being hit by a car Saturday night.
The incident occurred at Packer Avenue and South 7th Street just before 9 p.m.
According to police, the driver of a 2004 silver Toyota experienced a medical emergency while driving in the area.
The vehicle then collided with four pedestrians who were leaving a nearby carnival.
Medics transported the driver of the Toyota to Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.
The four pedestrians, three adults and a three-year-old child, were transported to Jefferson Hospital for varying injuries, but all remain in stable condition.
Police continue to investigate.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.