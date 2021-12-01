Donate

3 hurt, including some children, after Philadelphia house explosion

    By
  • 6abc
    • November 30, 2021

This story originally appeared on 6abc

A house explosion left three people injured in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Jackson Street in South Philadelphia.

The view from Chopper 6 showed multiple windows blown out after the blast.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

The explosion, which officials believe started in the basement, sparked a small fire that was brought under control in 15 minutes.

Three people, including a 79-year-old man, a 13-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old girl, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident

There was no immediate word on what caused the explosion.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate