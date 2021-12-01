3 hurt, including some children, after Philadelphia house explosion
This story originally appeared on 6abc
A house explosion left three people injured in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Jackson Street in South Philadelphia.
The view from Chopper 6 showed multiple windows blown out after the blast.
The explosion, which officials believe started in the basement, sparked a small fire that was brought under control in 15 minutes.
Three people, including a 79-year-old man, a 13-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old girl, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident
There was no immediate word on what caused the explosion.