Philadelphia public health officials don’t plan to take punitive action against the owners of a construction waste processing facility for a fire that blanketed much of the city in smoke last week.

The fire at Delaware Valley Recycling, Inc. that sent smoke across the city last Tuesday, causing people to have trouble breathing and vomit, is considered an “emergency incident,” said Sarah Peterson, deputy communications director in the Mayor’s office, in an email. Air Management Services, a division of the city’s Department of Public Health, does not issue notices of violation for such incidents, she said.

The facility at the intersection of 61st Street and Lindbergh Boulevard is permitted as a construction and demolition waste processing facility by the state. The Department of Environmental Protection inspected the facility Nov. 3 — less than a week before the fire — after a waste hauler called to ask the state agency whether they could take waste to the site. DEP spokesperson Virginia Nurk said inspectors checked to see whether the facility was storing too many tires, but found waste storage and processing at the site were in line with the facility’s permit, which allows it to accept up to 4,500 tons of waste per day.

Nurk said it’s too early to determine whether the facility could face penalties from the state, because investigators with the city Fire Marshal’s Office have not yet figured out the cause of the fire. If this investigation turns up a violation of the facility’s state permit, the company’s owners could face penalties from the state but this seems unlikely, given the results of the facility’s recent inspection.

As city officials investigate, one potential pain point for the facility’s owners may be the towering piles of junk tires and debris that went up in flames — and appeared to violate the Philadelphia fire code.

Capt. Derek Bowmer, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department, told PlanPhilly that the piles of tires and construction debris reached four to five stories, or about 40 feet high. The city’s fire code limits tire storage piles to just 10 feet in height.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within hours, but continued to douse the burning piles with water for two days to prevent rekindling. Bowmer says they worked with the owner of the facility to spread the junk out and wet it all down.

Peterson, the city spokesperson, said the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections has begun inspecting for fire code compliance. If L&I issues fire code violations, the facility will have time to address the violations and come into compliance before fines start to accrue.

Operators of a junkyard in Kensington that erupted in a four-alarm fire in 2018 faced a multi-million dollar fine stemming from fire code violations the city claimed went back years. Through a settlement process, the junkyard operators got that fine down to just around $100,000.