Why the air quality in Philly might be worse than we know

A recent report by the American Lung Association ranked the Philadelphia-Reading-Camden metro area among the top 25 most polluted in the United States in terms of two of the most common, and dangerous, ambient air pollutants measured nationally. But experts say the ranking doesn’t tell the whole story of how air quality affects those in the region.

The Lung Association’s 22nd annual “State of the Air” report, released in mid-April, is based on data gathered from 2017 to 2019 and focuses on two of the six major air pollutants originally identified by the Clean Air Act of 1970. The four-state, 16-county Philadelphia metro area ranked as the 17th most polluted in the nation for its year-round average levels of fine particle pollution (sometimes called soot pollution) and as the 21st most polluted for days with high levels of ozone smog.

“The pollutants are very serious in terms of what they cause by way of health effects,” said Kevin Stewart, director of environmental health with the Lung Association. “There are large population groups at risk, certainly children, infants, elderly folks. And then there are other population groups, people who live in poverty. People who have a history of smoking and also persons of color are given some particular emphasis in this year’s report.”

Both pollutants are the result of burning carbon-based fossil fuels. Fine particle pollution is a complex mixture of particles commonly derived from car exhaust, coal power plants, wildfires, construction, and agriculture that react with the atmosphere. Short-term spikes in fine particle pollution can be deadly, according to the Lung Association, as the pollutant has the potential to penetrate the deepest parts of the lungs and the bloodstream. After recent improvements, this year’s report saw the metro area score significantly worse in the average number of days with high levels of fine particulate pollution than the last three years.

“Even though [the levels] meet the EPA standard, it’s still not something that the Lung Association recognizes as perfectly healthy for people. And so that’s a concern.” Stewart said.

Ozone smog also poses a notable risk to Philadelphians, said Stewart. The pollutant is produced in the air when harmful human-made vapors, including volatile organic compounds and unburned fuels, mix with oxides of nitrogen. Exposure to high levels of ozone pollution can cause a burning effect within the lungs and has been linked to a variety of harmful health outcomes for those especially vulnerable.