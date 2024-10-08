From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than five years after the massive fire that shuttered the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement with the bankrupt refinery operator to settle its last remaining violation of the Clean Air Act related to the incident.

The $4.2 million agreement is the largest penalty the EPA has levied for a single incident under a section of the law that requires safe management of hazardous substances, officials said.

“The PES facility is right in people’s backyards,” said Tom Cinti, an attorney at the EPA. “It was just by the grace of God that no one was seriously injured here.”

The mostly vacant 1,300-acre site in South Philadelphia where the refinery once stood now bears no traces of the early morning fire and series of explosions that sent plumes of flames into the sky, shaking homes and startling nearby residents awake. The explosion and subsequent bankruptcy brought to an end more than 150 years of oil refining and its history of pollution in South Philadelphia. Cleanup of the site is ongoing, and a new warehousing complex has begun to sprout on its southern end.

But former refinery workers still remember fearing for their lives as the fire burned in a refinery unit that handled ​​deadly hydrofluoric acid. A worst-case-scenario leak of the toxic chemical could have affected over a million people.