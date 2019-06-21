Updated: 11:22 a.m.

A massive explosion rocked the oil refinery in South Philadelphia early Friday morning, city officials confirmed.

Fires raged throughout the morning at the 150-year-old industrial complex at 3100 W. Passyunk Ave. The refinery is located along the Schuylkill River, just south of Girard Estates and next to FDR Park.

The fire is contained, but not yet under control. The city’s Office of Emergency Management is working with the Fire Department, Philadelphia Gas Works, PECO and the Coast Guard to coordinate with refinery owner Philadelphia Energy Solutions on the response to the disaster.

PES said it recorded four minor injuries to workers, all of whom were treated on site by company medical staff.

Nearby residents heard and felt explosions and saw flames shooting into the sky, turning night into day.

“It looked like the sun was coming up early,” said Damon Hudgens, 26, who works at an airport parking lot. “But you looked to your left it was just a big ball of fire. It just kept rising up and sprawling out.”

Residents did not hear an emergency siren — because it did not appear to go off, for reasons unknown. No evacuation orders were issued. There was a shelter-in-place order for residents east of the refinery, but it was lifted around 7 a.m.

⚠️ UPDATE: Philadelphia Fire Department announces that the shelter-in-place request in portions of South Philadelphia has been lifted.

We’ll be updating this story as more details come to light. Here’s what we know about the blast and its aftermath.

What we know

There were three separate explosions. which happened at approximately 4 a.m., PES said in a statement.

The structure impacted is what’s known as an “alkylation unit.”

Though Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy originally said it was a butane vat that exploded, PES later said it believed propane was the main fuel that caught fire.

Refinery owner Philadelphia Energy Solutions has its own fire brigade, and when Fire Dept. responders arrived on scene around 4:45 a.m., they were already beginning work to isolate the fire.

The blaze escalated to 3 alarms, and the Fire Dept. deployed 51 apparatus and 120 responders to the scene. The fire has subsided somewhat since then.

Four minor injuries to PES workers on site are the only injuries reported so far.

Homes as far away at South Jersey were shaken by the boom, according to NBC10.

Multiple SEPTA bus routes have been diverted because of the fire.

The Schuylkill Expressway was briefly shut down, but has reopened.

The Passyunk Avenue Bridge and Penrose Avenue Bridge were also originally shut down; the former reopened at 6 a.m. and the latter at 7:10 a.m., PES said.

The refining complex is still operating, but it’s running at a reduced rate, per PES.

