Heavy rainstorms not only threaten properties, but stormwater runoff can pollute waterways that fish and wildlife rely on, and where residents get their drinking water. Much of the pollution that flows into creeks comes from development, driveways, roofs and even lawns, said Shane Morgan, who runs the Catch the Rain program.

“When rain hits the ground and moves across the landscape, it carries everything with it to the creek — all pollutants,” she said. “Whereas the soil, and the microbes that live in the soil, and the plants that grow in these garden areas can help break down some of them.”

Residents who live in the White Clay watershed can apply to the program, which provides a 50/50 cost share for the work, and a rebate after completion.

Nearly 130,000 residents in New Castle County, Del., and Chester County, Pa., live within the watershed, which is a major drinking water source, provides habitat for species such as the federally threatened bog turtle, and offers trout fishing opportunities.

The watershed is part of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System — a federal initiative that protects rivers proven to have exceptional natural, cultural and recreational features.

The White Clay Wild and Scenic Program, along with the Brandywine Conservancy, created Catch the Rain because stormwater is the largest source of pollution to White Clay Creek — and because 88% of land in the watershed is privately-owned.

“We’re looking at where the stormwater that’s being generated by that property owner is going and how we can help keep it on site, as opposed to what people want to do, which is send it away,” Morgan said.