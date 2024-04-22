My Climate Story: Philly students take science from abstract to personal

How the program evolved

On an 83-degree day in April, teachers and their students reflected on how the program taught them how to make climate change more personal. The program is part of a grant that gives schools in the region tools from which educators in any subject can benefit.

Courses are embedded into classrooms across subjects, even if they are not science or climate-specific. Educators apply and, if accepted, are given material to guide their classes. Mariaeloisa Carambo, a former high school history teacher and current PhD candidate at Drexel University, was one of the educators selected.

“There was a gap in the type of social justice I was teaching,” Carambo said. “We need to organize at the grassroots level, reminding government and agencies that people exist at the end of these bills and laws. How do we want to sustain life on this planet? And what kind of life do we want, too? I think the important thing is also quality of life.”

Each participant had a personal story to tell about how the world was changing before their eyes.

Carambo, a daughter of immigrants, recalled the wildfires from this past summer and not being able to travel to the woods she frequented as a child. It was “jarring,” Carambo said.

Carambo also has two young children, ages three and five. She has wrestled with the tension of caring for the earth to sustain human lives versus the history of extraction.

“As a mother, thinking about what my kids are going to experience when they’re my age, I’m getting emotional,” she said. “How do we also teach our children not only survival skills but the ability to … reposition yourself in society? So you can survive as these environmental justice issues get worse?”

Joni Woods, an English teacher at Academy at Palumbo, wanted the chance to teach how issues overlap. Woods was surprised at how little climate education is taught in Philly’s schools.

Her application posed this question:

“Why should English be an island of thought when stormwaters from the Schuylkill can cause our schools to pivot to remote learning?”

In her classroom, Woods’ taught how historical figures and movements addressed climate issues in the past.

“We did a little research on the Dust Bowl, the ozone layer, or just EPA regulations after the 1970s,” Woods said. “It was really fun to see how hopeful students were when they realized that we actually have a history of addressing climate change. It’s really important to leave students with tools, not just spread awareness. They have to know what actions they can take.”

The program allowed her to network with other educators, like Carambo, in the 2022 cohort who care about teaching about this topic.

“If this gets people thinking about climate change curriculum, then this will have done the job,” Woods said.

Student impact

Students like Hager Alsekaf, an 11th grader at Robeson School, felt more confident talking about the topic with friends and family. But Alsekaf suggests keeping it simple.

“Trying to understand what they already know and what they don’t know so that you don’t overwhelm them or make them feel like they’re like any less for not knowing,” she said.

Other students, like Isabella Smith-Santos, said learning about climate change gave her confidence to make small changes in the day-to-day. Smith-Santos’ personal story juxtaposes her grandmother smoking on her porch with a plume of smoke trails behind a bus driving by.

She shared a message.

“Try to help the world in your own way,” Santos said. “Take responsibility, but also maintain a sense of empathy for all others. Don’t worry about what others will think of what you do for the world, just worry about what you’re doing for the world.”