Colt Steinmetz, 19, remembers wading knee-deep in floodwaters and feeling the burn of stinging nettles as he struggled to help people salvage shopping carts filled with gear.

It was a day in early July. The Schuylkill River had overtopped its banks and flooded a flat, secluded area along the river bank in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, where Steinmetz and several other people experiencing homelessness had set up camp.

As the water crept toward his tent, Steinmetz rushed to save his possessions. He had time to grab his backpack before the water reached it.

“Tents were destroyed,” he said. “All my clothes. My friend’s clothes. All her parents’ stuff, just gone. Her car got destroyed.”

About 15 miles upstream, a weather station in Reading recorded that more than 5 inches of rain — about a month’s worth — had fallen in a single day.

Across the country, human-caused climate change is driving extreme weather, displacing people from their homes and exposing those without housing to new realities. The Northeast region of the United States is already seeing longer and more severe heat waves, as well as more extreme precipitation — which can lead to dangerous flooding — according to the latest National Climate Assessment.

Steinmetz and the more than 1,800 other people living unsheltered in the Philadelphia region are getting a front-row seat to the local impacts of climate change.

Growing up in neighboring Stowe, Steinmetz remembers never feeling “at home” as his family bounced from house to house. He chose to stay in Montgomery County last fall when his mom moved to Florida, because the area feels familiar. He’s been mostly living outside since then, coming of age under brutal conditions that most people can only imagine. He says living outside allows him to think freely. But it’s also psychologically “wearing.”

“It ain’t easy out here, and especially during times like that,” Steinmetz said, referring to the July flood.

More extreme rain and flooding

The Philadelphia area is getting wetter. The total amount of precipitation that falls in the city each year has trended upward in recent decades, compared to the late 1800s when records began.

“We’re getting about an extra month’s worth of precipitation on average each year,” said Steven Seman, Penn State professor of meteorology and atmospheric science.

People experiencing homelessness, whether they get a bed in a shelter or live outside, have always had to deal with heat, rain, and snow. But climate scientists say this region will get increasingly hotter and wetter, putting an already vulnerable population at greater risk.

“Homelessness is inherently dangerous, and it’s relentlessly hard,” said Mark Boorse, who’s part of a team that does street outreach in Montgomery County with the nonprofit Access Services. “So any change in weather patterns — even small weather patterns — makes that relentlessness worse.”

While winters may be more mild, other seasons are getting harder. Extreme precipitation events — where at least 4 inches of precipitation falls in a single day — have occurred much more frequently in Philly over the last five decades than they did in the hundred years before that.

Human-caused climate change is raising the temperature of the air, allowing the atmosphere to hold more moisture.

“When conditions are right for precipitation to occur, you can get more precipitation, because there’s more water vapor available,” Seman said.

Heavy rain is not the only thing raising flood risk in the Philly region. Development creates surfaces that cause water to run off rather than soak into the soil. More parking lots, roads, and roofs can send water rushing downstream, leading to flash floods.