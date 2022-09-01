Significant portion of Chester County’s smallest community displaced

In the Borough of Modena, the storm spared very few. Jenny Hines called herself one of the “lucky” ones because her farmhouse sits near the top of a hill, but even she hasn’t fully recovered yet. The flood waters upended portions of the driveway and a tree fell on an addition of the house, exposing it to water damage.

The entire portion of the house needs to be replaced, but the insurance won’t cover it. Hines’ husband is a medically-retired Marine and she said that even veterans’ organizations have not been of any help.

“Nobody’s learned anything from the flood and there’s still people out here that need help that don’t have the endless wallet,” Hines said.

Paying high deductibles on what the insurance would cover has also stunted the path to recovery.

“That takes away money that you could have used for repairs, because you have this deductible,” Hines said.

Hines tried seeking relief from FEMA, but was then given the run-around and told to get help from her insurance company.

“People have forgotten that there’s still people dealing with the damage,” Hines said.

Home to just 544 residents, Chester County’s smallest municipality was disproportionately affected by the remnants of Ida. The storm forced the borough to condemn a section of 10 rowhomes that housed roughly 45 people — meaning roughly 10% of the population was displaced.

“When you look at it like that, it’s a lot of people, then you could see the effects on that, you know, within the community just with who’s not there anymore,” Modena Borough Council President Jennifer Daywalt said.

They’re unable to move back into their homes. They’ve all had to find new housing. The residents were put into hotels for months on end until they could find housing, but with Chester County facing a huge housing crisis, it has not been easy.

The borough is currently trying to secure grant funding from FEMA to rebuild the area.

“If we lose those homes, if we’re unable to rebuild, If FEMA denies us the funds to do that, we will lose those homes permanently, which means we will also lose that tax base and those funds that are part of our budget every year. And being such a small community, we are also the most impoverished community in Chester County. It makes a huge impact on us,” Daywalt said.

Nearly 18% of the population of Modena lives below the poverty line.

And with overdevelopment and stormwater issues failing to be addressed upstream along the Brandywine Creek, Daywalt said that the community remains vulnerable to future storms. The lack of funding has also prevented the borough from making changes for themselves.

“There’s just a lot of red tape that unfortunately, we all have to go through in order to get these funds, even though to us, it seems like a clear cut issue and what needs to be done,” Daywalt said.

Lack of preparedness takes center stage in Chester County farm country

Erica Lee lives in a farmhouse in Newlin Township with her husband, her daughter, her father, and her 90-year-old grandmother.

When the heavy rain first began pelting her property during the night of the storm, Lee and her husband were initially headed to help their neighbors corral their livestock and take them to higher ground. Fifteen minutes into their trip, rising water levels threatened their mission.

“We had to turn around ourselves and ride the railroad tracks home because of how bad the water had risen and how fast it had risen,” Lee said.

When they returned home, it was all hands on deck. They tried several times to park their cars on higher ground, but the water inevitably crept closer. By the time it was completely dark outside, Brandywine Creek had crested. Water surged onto the property.

“It came so fast that it was coming in our front door. It was coming in the runoff behind us,” Lee said. “Our vehicles also began to flood at that point and the electricity stayed on the whole time, so we could not get into the water safely without fear of electrocution.”

As the basement went completely underwater, Lee and her family were unable to save important documents and family items. The water eventually came up to 6 inches on the first floor.

Her family went to a higher level and could only watch from the window to see the damage that had been done. Cars were floating by. When the water eventually receded around midnight, Lee assessed the damage. Everything on the first floor as well as six cars and work vehicles were lost.

The next day, Lee’s family had to pay for industrial-sized fans and pumps to get all of the water out of the house. The scene outside was unforgettable.

“The aftermath looked like someone had dropped a bomb down here and it went off,” Lee said.

Flood insurance covered some of the expenses. However, Lee said that they have had to pay out of pocket for everything else. To this day, they have yet to fully recover. There is still water damage that needs to be fixed and new flooring that needs to be installed.

Home to more than 1,000 residents, Newlin Township is a small farming community that does not usually get media coverage. As such, Lee frequently attends township meetings and she is worried that there has not been enough focus on preparedness — or the lack thereof.

“There’s been no talk of any preparedness for any of this to happen again,” Lee said. “It’s just literally almost like they’re hoping that we live on a prayer that it doesn’t happen again.”

Organizations that stepped up to help survivors admit that they weren’t even prepared for the sheer amount of people in need of assistance. Sara Planthaber, a staff attorney at Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania (LASP), said that unpreparedness was a theme.

“We weren’t prepared to respond to something like this,” Planthaber said. “And also part of Legal Aid’s ongoing work is going to be about disaster preparedness, creating disaster resiliency, building these inter agency networks to be able to respond fast or to disasters once they occur, and to help individual residents prepare themselves for issues that may arise during a disaster.”

LASP helps low-income residents in Montgomery, Chester, Bucks and Delaware counties with civil legal issues. The remnants of Hurricane Ida put their workflow into overdrive. To date, LASP has opened up 102 cases, most of which were related to FEMA claims and landlord-tenant disputes. In total, LASP recovered more than $40,000 from FEMA for survivors of Ida, but the work is far from over.

“Legal Aid is still assisting survivors with those long term legal issues. So we’re still talking landlord tenant disputes, foreclosures, bankruptcies, FEMA recoupments,” Planthaber said.

Because FEMA has the right to audit individuals within three years of them receiving an award, the government agency will soon circle back, asking for individuals to provide receipts for how they spent the money.

If they didn’t spend the money on disaster-related issues or if they didn’t spend as much as they thought they were going to, they might be on the hook to pay FEMA back. LASP will help residents avoid any long-term legal issues.

Planthaber understands the frustration that people are having with aid organizations and the confusion that happens when groups fail to talk to one another. She believes more people could have been assisted.

“We could have helped more people had we had the infrastructure in place, which is what we’re doing now to be able to build that and making sure that people are aware that organizations are aware that this is a problem. Another storm is coming — this is going to happen more often and if we can get the word out to people about how to best prepare themselves for a disaster, then we can definitely improve those outcomes,” Planthaber said.

A lesson in resilience from Delco and Philly

Rebuilding from a disaster in ways that make your home more resilient is not easy, said Joseph Trainor, a core faculty member in the University of Delaware’s Disaster Research Center. He said some of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of flood damage — like elevating homes or utility lines — are expensive, and getting assistance is time-consuming.

“I think people really struggle with, do I put my time into understanding and taking these stronger measures and … doing something that protects me for the long term? Or do I get my house back together and try to get my life moving with some semblance of normalcy?” he said.

But Trainor said it’s worth thinking about doing what you can, especially as climate change increases risk.

“It’s really important,” he said. “When we look at the exposure to floods, when we look at exposure to severe weather, the signals all suggest that these things are getting worse.”

Katherine Young and Anthony Young own Hank’s Place in Delaware County. The family-owned restaurant has been in business in Chadds Ford since 1950. They have never experienced a flood this bad before.

They watched their security cameras’ feeds from home as 21 feet of water covered their restaurant.

“We lost all of our kitchen equipment, dining room, equipment, chairs, everything. So everything was considered a total loss. It’s taken us a long time to recover. And we’re not fully recovered yet. We are in the process of rebuilding our business,” Katherine Young said.

The business has operated a small food trailer in the parking lot as it jumps through the regulatory hoops of attempting a comeback in Kennett Square in October, while it attempts a complete rebuild in Chadds Ford.

Resilience measures are front and center as small business owners and residents alike think of ways to avoid the next Ida.

“FEMA is requiring us to raise the building 6 feet off the ground, just like you’d see down the beach, the pylons, that sort of thing, we’re taking it a little further — and we’re actually gonna go 9 feet off the ground just for an extra 3 feet of protection,” Anthony Young said.

And as “just a small, little family restaurant,” he said, there are no other options if they want to remain open under the threat of the next big storm.

Some Philadelphians have been able to build back more resiliently.

At an old factory-turned-sleek condo building in Center City Philadelphia, new water-resistant tiles cover the lobby floor. They snake nearly 3 feet up the walls, to around where floodwaters reached last fall. In the back of the building, up above the floodplain, new utility rooms will house essential electrical equipment, moved up from the basement.

“So in the future, if there is another flood, … we’ll be able to hopefully make a quicker recovery,” said Sven Schroeter, who lives on the 10th floor of the building in the Logan Square neighborhood.