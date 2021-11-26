How Bridgeport is recovering almost three months removed from Hurricane Ida

Palmer, who said he is a recovering IV drug user, had moved to Bridgeport in February, renting his own apartment for the first time. He had worked his way up in about two years from a cashier job at McDonald’s, to a manager’s position in customer service for US Foods. But when the building where he worked in Perkiomen also was destroyed by flooding, Palmer lost his job too. Now, trying to rebuild his life, he works as a dishwasher at a nearby cafe and is waiting to move into a new apartment, paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency funds he just received last week.

“You know it hurts … I can’t stop these feelings from coming. But I ain’t got to act on what I feel. Do I feel like using sometime to forget this stuff?” Palmer said. “Hell, yeah. But I don’t maximize the thought.”

Homeowner Jeffrey Spiron said his house was destroyed by the hurricane, but he had insurance coverage. He, his wife, and two kids have been staying at a hotel paid for by the county.

“So it’s essentially a one-bedroom apartment with the couch that pulls out into a bed … So it’s not bad. It just feels like an extended stay somewhere. I mean, I don’t think it’s that bad,” Spiron said. “My wife’s losing her mind, but … we’ll be back before we know it.”

They await money from FEMA for the repairs on their house. Until then, Spiron and his family spend their time at the hotel or with his mother-in-law, who lives nearby.

A community rebuilding effort

Both Spiron and Palmer said their situations would be much worse if not for fundraising and other help from fellow residents of Bridgeport, a town of about 4,500 that sits across the river from Norristown.

First Presbyterian Church was one of the first groups to organize support. The morning of the flood, Rev. Aaron Craig said he gathered church leaders and immediately went to work on bringing in much needed supplies like food, clothing, toiletries, and relief funds.

“What we ended up doing was actually just getting in our cars, a lot of us, and going down to the flood area and, you know, just give people food and water and whatever they needed, offer prayer, offer crisis counseling. Just kind of be there for the people,” Craig said. “People were very appreciative, and it was just amazing. It was an amazing thing to see everybody come together and work together. The outpouring of love was incredible.”

First Presbyterian now hopes to work with the Upper Merion Area School District, whose schools Bridgeport children attend, to find the best way to use the remaining relief funds for the still-displaced families.

“Now we have the donation money that people generously gave us … We just need to find the families, figure out what they need, and figure out how we can help monetarily at this point,” Craig said.

Before Montgomery County stepped in to house those affected by the storm, the bill was covered by the Upper Merion Area Community Cupboard, or UMACC, which raised funds through donations.

“We paid for the first three weeks of hotels … And then Montgomery County started taking over that payment, thankfully,” said UMACC board member Alice Hope. “We spent about $150,000 of privately raised money to house these folks. There are so many of these people that really have nowhere to go still. So that’s sort of the issue we’re facing right now.”

Police Chief Todd Bereda said the efforts of the community kept hundreds of borough residents fed, clothed, and sheltered for months.

“Our partnerships with groups like [First Presbyterian Church and UMACC] made it so that we could provide for people,” Bereda said. “So upwards of $250,000 to date were raised by private citizens to support the residents of Bridgeport, and at one point it was at least $42,000 a week. And that’s before the county was able to step back in and pick up the tab. So we were sheltering and feeding at least 350 people.”