Montgomery County issues Code Red Hot Weather Emergency for next week. Here’s what to know
Residents can access cooling centers in Norristown and Pottstown during the heat emergency.
Montgomery County has issued a Code Red Hot Weather Emergency for Sunday, June 22, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The county declares a Code Red when the temperature or heat index is expected to be at or above 100°F for two hours or more.
Residents can call 2-1-1 at any time for information about emergency resources for utilities and food.
Those experiencing homelessness or issues related to housing access can contact Your Way Home’s crisis response system at 610-278-3522. Street outreach teams and homeless service programs provide water, cooling kits, and local cooling resources to residents experiencing homelessness during the heat emergency.
The county’s Office of Aging ensures weather-sensitive older adult clients are contacted by a case manager during heat emergencies to provide assistance if needed.
Health experts warn extreme heat is especially dangerous for older adults, people with heart issues, and anyone without air conditioning.
Montco cooling centers
The county has opened cooling centers at the following locations during the Code Red Emergency. Additional cooling locations can be found by searching the PA 2-1-1 website.
Norristown
Montco Senior Adult Activities Center
526 George Street, Norristown, PA 19401
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pottstown
Pottstown Regional Public Library
500 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464
610-970-6551
Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TriCounty Active Adult Center
288 Moser Road, Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-5009
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
