Montgomery County issues Code Red Hot Weather Emergency for next week. Here’s what to know

Montgomery County has issued a Code Red Hot Weather Emergency for Sunday, June 22, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The county declares a Code Red when the temperature or heat index is expected to be at or above 100°F for two hours or more.

Residents can call 2-1-1 at any time for information about emergency resources for utilities and food.

Those experiencing homelessness or issues related to housing access can contact Your Way Home’s crisis response system at 610-278-3522. Street outreach teams and homeless service programs provide water, cooling kits, and local cooling resources to residents experiencing homelessness during the heat emergency.

The county’s Office of Aging ensures weather-sensitive older adult clients are contacted by a case manager during heat emergencies to provide assistance if needed.

Health experts warn extreme heat is especially dangerous for older adults, people with heart issues, and anyone without air conditioning.