From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After a period of cool, dreary weather in the Philadelphia area, temperatures are expected to soar in the coming days.

The city is under a heat advisory Thursday, and the heat index is forecast to climb even higher starting Sunday into early next week.

“Monday, Tuesday, even into Wednesday … are going to be pretty oppressive days,” said Pennsylvania State Climatologist Kyle Imhoff.

Temperatures in the mid- to upper-nineties will come with higher-than-average humidity, forecasters say, making it particularly hazardous for people without access to air conditioning.

High heat and high humidity are a dangerous mix

High humidity makes heat especially dangerous, because it inhibits the body’s ability to cool off by sweating. When sweat evaporates, it releases heat from the skin and tissues below.

“It’s one of our great evolutionary benefits,” said Chris Uejio, a professor at Florida State University who studies how climate change affects human health. “That helps the body cool down much more than it does by just trying to pump blood towards the skin surface and having the air transfer that heat away.”

But when the air already holds a lot of moisture, sweat can’t evaporate from our skin as easily.

“Then, we see that our health risks increase greatly,” Uejio said.

Another way that high humidity makes heat more dangerous is by preventing temperatures from dropping at night, Imhoff said. High dew point, a measure of humidity, acts as a “floor” on nighttime temperatures, he said, making it harder for people to rest.

The levels of humidity expected over the next week will be higher than average, but not unheard of for the Philadelphia region, said Nick Guzzo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mouth Holly, New Jersey. But the sudden increase in temperatures after a mild period could make the weather feel more extreme.

“It might seem a little bit more of a shock,” he said.