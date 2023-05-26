This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Increasing heat waves and floods. Rising tides in the Delaware River. These are just some of the concerning projections about the future of climate change in the Philadelphia region. The predictions were highlighted in a new report from Drexel University that evaluates climate change impacts, as well as hopeful pathways for climate resiliency.

The frequency of heat waves, which are three or more consecutive days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees, may triple by the end of the century.

The prevalence and intensity of precipitation events such as hurricanes and nor’easters are also increasing — and causing more flooding.

“The projections in terms of climate change are sobering,” said Franco Montalto, a Drexel engineering professor who helped lead the research. “We’ll have increases in temperature, we’ll have increases in extreme precipitation, we’ll have elevated sea levels. And all of those changes pose significant challenges for our city.”

The report was gathered by a coalition of environmental scientists who came together after students at Drexel University petitioned the institution in 2019 to take action on climate change.