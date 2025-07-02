Delaware lawmakers take steps to address rental properties with lead paint

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Delaware landlords will be required to prove their rental properties are safe from lead paint within the next three years, if a new law is signed by Gov. Matt Meyer.

The General Assembly passed legislation this week that would require rental homes built before the 1978 U.S. ban on lead paint to be certified lead-free or lead-safe.

“Rental housing that was built before 1978 is a leading cause of childhood lead poisoning in the United States, so addressing that hazard is extremely important for preventing cases of lead poisoning,” said Amy Roe, who chairs the state’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Advisory Committee.

Exposure to lead paint can cause serious health problems, including organ damage and cognitive impairment among children.

Kids can be exposed to lead paint by inhaling lead dust when paint chips are disturbed, eating paint chips or by touching their mouths after coming in contact with lead.

The bill in Delaware, which was amended several times, directs stakeholders to draft a feasibility study by March 2026 that will evaluate and guide the implementation of new lead paint regulations.