Federal money from the Inflation Reduction Act is flowing to the Philadelphia region to fight environmental inequity.

The EPA announced this week nearly $128 million dollars for community organizations and state and local governments nationwide working to build environmental justice. More than $4 million of the money will come to the Philadelphia region.

“Together, these community-driven projects will improve the health, equity, and resilience of communities while setting a blueprint for local solutions that can be applied across the nation,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in a statement.

Officials said this round of funding through two long-standing EPA environmental justice grant programs is the largest ever, thanks to a boost in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation signed last year was the country’s biggest investment to date in reducing planet-warming emissions, but some worried it could hurt communities already exposed to high levels of pollution, because it also included money and guarantees for fossil fuel development.