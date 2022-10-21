How to get a free, climate-resilient tree for your Philly yard

Why plant a tree?

“Being able to green your community, be it with trees or any other plant matter, is an act of self-determination and community care,” Scottlorde said.

Philly neighborhoods can have wildly different amounts of tree coverage, with fewer street trees in poorer neighborhoods than in wealthier ones. The city has lost tree cover in recent years, with a 6% drop in canopy between 2008 and 2018, largely in residential areas.

Trees have numerous benefits: they can improve air quality, absorb planet-warming greenhouse gasses, provide cooling shade, and reduce stress.

“They can also make your mental health better,” said 16-year-old Makai Carter, who’s also part of the Tree Crew. “If you’re not there, like mentally at that moment, you can kind of spend time with your tree, and then you would feel better.”

Build your climate resilience, decades in the future

The TreePhilly program offers tree species specifically selected to be able to survive in Philly decades into the future, as the climate warms. This means some native southern species, like sweet gum, Scottlorde said.

“We’re very intentional about preparing for the way that our environment is going to be changing due to climate change,” they said.

Not only should trees provided by TreePhilly withstand climate change, but they can help keep your community resilient. Philly is expected to get hotter and wetter, and trees help cool sunny blocks and absorb stormwater.

“In Southwest Philadelphia … there is a lot of flooding,” Scottlorde said. “So we have trees in our inventory like bald cypress that are really good for really wet areas.”

It’s important to plant trees now to help with future climate resilience, Scottlorde says, since they take a couple of decades to mature.

“We have to plant more trees now so that they can reach maturity before 2050, when it’s going to be hottest,” they said.

Local and city-wide events

Upcoming yard tree giveaways can be found on TreePhilly’s website.

They include local events, restricted to residents of surrounding ZIP Codes — like in Tioga on Oct. 22, Powelton on Oct. 29, and West Philly on Nov. 5.

A regional giveaway on Nov. 5 at Pleasant Hill Park along the Delaware River in Torresdale is open to everyone.