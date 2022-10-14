Ibraheem Chowdhury, Northeast High School

When I went to my country [Bangladesh] when I was younger, like every single night, the power used to go out, because there used to be floods every day, because it used to rain a lot.

When there was floods, the power used to go off. So we didn’t have A/C, nothing. We used to just be stuck in the heat. … It was, like, really humid and everything…

[In Philadelphia], I think it was last year, I noticed that there was no snow. During the winter, it was, like, kind of warm. It wasn’t as cold as it used to be. I [went] outside with my hoodie on — not a jacket.

Nyleema White-Bond, The U School

Personally, I’ve never experienced close climate change, but … climate change, pollution and gentrification are like a trio that affect us today.

A prime example, last year when we had [Hurricane Ida] and we had two-hour delays in school or couldn’t really attend school, had to go virtual, and how that was really affecting us.

And just seeing gentrification around the city of Philadelphia … If you see empty lots or buildings or even just bulldozed bricks and stuff around the city, some people try to turn them into something positive — like Iglesias Garden — they took lots, turned it into a community garden. But then you have other places where people’s houses are affected by it. Or there are abandoned houses that can be turned into something positive, yet they’re just left alone. And then we have homeless people on the streets, and there’s pollution. I think they all tie to each other.

Students will collect more stories from the community

Students in the program will interview people in their communities over the next few months about their climate change experiences. These stories will be published on the My Climate Story website, and students will present them at a climate storytelling festival in April. They also plan to present them to members of City Council, Penn’s Wiggin said.

“Council as a whole is very interested to hear not only the students’ stories, but also their recommendations about what they feel they need in order to be climate-ready,” Wiggin said.

At Kensington High School for the Creative and Performing Arts, Avery Stern, who teaches English, plans to work on climate journalism with her students.

“A lot of the kids have not had the opportunity to explore the way in which climate change has affected them, because they’re, like, so deeply in it,” she said. “What I would really love as far as storytelling is actually to work backwards to be like, these are the conditions that you’re living in — in what way has climate change contributed to the harder aspects of that lifestyle?”

Mariaeloisa Carambo teaches U.S. History and African American History at Paul Robeson High School, incorporating the history of the fossil fuel industry, Indigenous peoples’ history, food, and land rights into her classes. She hopes the climate stories her students collect by this spring will reflect their collective journey.

“What are some things we’re going to discover about ourselves, about our communities?” she said. “I think that’s what we’re going to share out.”