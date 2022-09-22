5 tips from your neighbors on how to deal with flooding

It’s mid-hurricane season — one that government forecasters predict will likely be above average.

Last year the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought deadly tornadoes and flooding to the Philadelphia region, killing several people, damaging homes and businesses, and filling the Vine Street Expressway like a canal.

Climate change is raising Philly’s flood risk. A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, leading to more intense rainfall. Sea level rise from climate change could threaten properties along the Delaware River and parts of the Schuylkill River in the coming decades.

Experts say the development of more buildings and paved surfaces in the Delaware River watershed also contributes to flooding, by blocking rainfall from soaking into the ground, and causing it to run into storm drains and creeks instead.

Many Philly neighborhoods are already vulnerable to flooding. Riverine flooding — where rivers and creeks overflow their banks — affects areas including Eastwick, Manayunk, Upper Roxborough, and East Falls. Combined sewers can back up into homes in neighborhoods like Germantown, Kensington, Northern Liberties, Center City, South Philly, and Port Richmond, according to the Citywide Flood Risk Management Task Force. Parts of Philadelphia, particularly in the Northwest area, can also see street runoff made worse when sewers are overwhelmed.

Floods are life-altering events. They can displace families, set them back financially, and leave lasting emotional scars. Some Philadelphians have experience with flooding, while others may contend with it for the first time in a warmer climate.

PlanPhilly asked several Philadelphians whose homes have flooded: What advice would you give your neighbors?

1) Consider flood insurance

If your home could flood, getting flood insurance is a “no brainer,” said Nelson Haakenson, a semi-retired painting contractor and landlord, who lives in East Falls.

He did not have flood insurance last September, when the remnants of Hurricane Ida filled the basement of his family’s home, cracking his chimney, destroying his hot water heaters, and damaging his boiler. He estimated his home needed somewhere around $25,000 worth of cleanup and repairs, including the cost of labor.

“Being blasé about it was really a big mistake,” Haakenson said.

Most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover damage from flooding. That’s something Stephen Wojciechowski did not know, when his one-story home along the Schuylkill River in Upper Roxborough flooded during Ida. He was still displaced at the one-year anniversary of the storm.

“I thought I had it,” he said. “Homeowners [insurance] — I thought that was inclusive. So, there’s my mistake.”

Flood insurance is required for government-backed mortgages in high-risk zones designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But people living in generational homes, people who have paid off their mortgages, or those living just outside of flood zones may not have it.

According to FEMA, more than a fifth of National Flood Insurance Program claims come from outside high-risk zones.

Flood insurance is available through the federal government or private insurers. The National Flood Insurance Program can cover damage to your home, personal belongings, and even damage-prevention items like tarps, pumps, or sandbags.

Be sure to compare different policies, said Brenda Whitfield, a retiree of the banking industry whose home in Eastwick has flooded multiple times. Her family’s flood insurance had crept up to around $6,500 a year, before she switched companies.

“It is very crucial that you shop around to get the cheapest, because companies don’t care that you are struggling,” she said.

Pay attention to your deductible, said Jessica Grimm. Her home in the Fitler Square neighborhood flooded during Ida, but the damage was not enough to reach her $5,000 deductible. Grimm said she considered flood insurance just a “technicality” required to buy her home in a flood zone; she never thought it would actually flood. Her family ended up paying for the repairs from Ida out of pocket.

“Make sure your deductible isn’t something ridiculously high so that in the case this happens again, you can actually get some coverage from the premium you’ve been paying,” she said.

Flood insurance rates through the National Flood Insurance Program have gone down for many Philadelphia residents, under a new rating system the Federal Emergency Management Agency started rolling out last fall.

Longtime Eastwick resident Leo Brundage is one homeowner seeing savings. His insurance premium decreased by almost 40% this year.

“I almost had a heart attack, you know, because about time we getting some kind of break,” he said.

Remember to get flood insurance before a flood hits. Federal flood insurance generally doesn’t kick in until 30 days after you purchase it and does not cover personal property kept in basements or cars.