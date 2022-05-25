Philly, get ready for another above-average hurricane season

NOAA’s forecast comes less than a year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought at least seven tornadoes to the Philadelphia area, flooded businesses in Manayunk and Center City’s Vine Street Expressway, killed several people and displaced hundreds. The year before, Tropical Storm Isaias brought devastating flooding to Philly’s Eastwick neighborhood.

“We’ve seen really, really damaging and significant flooding several times just in the last two years,” OEM’s Mireles said.

This year, city officials plan to apply lessons learned during these recent floods.

“We learned so much about the value of being proactive and [responding] big quickly,” Mireles said.

‘Now is the time to get ready’

Emergency management officials emphasize that planning is important for staying safe and reducing your losses during a storm.

“Preparedness is key to the resilience that we need, and now is the time to get ready for the upcoming hurricane season,” said NOAA Administrator Richard Spinrad.

One way to get ready is by signing up for the city’s emergency text alert system, ReadyPhiladelphia, and making sure that government alerts are not disabled on your phone. The city has the ability to issue location-based weather alerts similar to AMBER Alerts, but does so sparingly, Mireles said, so it’s important to take them seriously.

“We don’t use that tool lightly,” he said. “So if you see something from the city, particularly through that system, chances are we’re really concerned.”

Another way to prepare is to know your flood risk, which you can check on FEMA’s flood mapping tool or explore through the city’s flooding guide. Flood insurance can help protect homeowners and renters from devastating losses, and recently became more affordable for many residents of the city’s most flood-prone neighborhood.

It’s also important to have a plan in case you need to evacuate your home or shelter in place. This can include making sure you have enough supplies to stay put for a few days, or gathering copies of important documents.

“Think about all the people in your home, and that includes pets,” Mireles said. “Do you need to have pet food set aside or a carrier that you might transport your furry friend in?”