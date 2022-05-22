Scorching temperatures arrived in Philadelphia one week before Memorial Day Weekend, making late spring feel like the dog days of summer and tying a record with Saturday’s 95 degree high. While the record for Sunday remains at 96 degrees, set back in 1941, the weekend’s sweltering heat is not normal weather for this time of year.

To make matters worse, the weekend heat wave could be a prelude to what federal climate scientists say will be a hot summer ahead. The Mid-Atlantic region — which includes Delaware, New Jersey, and the eastern part of Pennsylvania — is expected to experience above average temperatures in June, July, and August, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Service.

Climate change is causing the average temperatures in the region to climb. Philadelphia’s average summer temperature rose 3 degrees between 1970 and 2020, according to an analysis by Climate Central. What makes life even more difficult, and dangerous for some, is the lack of reprieve when nighttime temperatures don’t cool down. Summer nights in Philadelphia have risen on average 3.8 degrees in that same 50-year period. Hotter nights without air conditioning can be hard on our bodies, and disrupt sleep. The high heat days contribute to increased air pollution and ozone, leading to health impacts like asthma and strokes.

NOAA also reports the region will likely experience above average rain in the coming months.