The Philadelphia region — along with a wide swath of the U.S. — is gearing up for significant snowfall this weekend.

Forecasters say the storm will hit western states on Friday before moving east through Monday.

Nearly 230 million people will face temperatures of 20 degrees Fahrenheit or colder, and around 150 million will likely be impacted by snow and ice.

What’s the latest forecast?

Philadelphia may see its first double-digit snowfall in more than 10 years.

The region could get between 8 to 18 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly branch.

Precipitation will likely mix with or change to sleet and freezing rain across much of the I-95 corridor southward into much of Delaware.

Higher snowfall is anticipated farther north. Cities including Philly, Trenton and Wilmington may see snowfall closer to 12 inches due to more of a wintry mix. Areas near Cape May and Bethany Beach are expected to see between 8 and 12 inches.

Forecasters with WHYY News partner 6abc show more conservative estimates, with Philadelphia expected to see between 8 to 10 inches of snow on Sunday.

Heavy snow and ice accumulation will make travel dangerous or impossible, the NWS reports. Some power outages are possible with ice accumulations potentially over 0.1” (mainly for the I-95 corridor and Delmarva).

After the storm passes, a prolonged period of “well below normal” temperatures is expected to stick around next week, with wind chills in the single digits to below zero each night.

Weather alerts, watches and advisories

A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect from midnight Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday for the counties below, with “very cold wind chills” as low as 8 below expected, per the National Weather Service.

Pennsylvania : Delaware, Philadelphia

: Delaware, Philadelphia New Jersey : Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Gloucester, Cumberland, Ocean, Salem

: Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Gloucester, Cumberland, Ocean, Salem Delaware: Kent, New Castle, Sussex

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the following counties from 7 p.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Monday, with heavy snow expected and significant snow accumulations likely. Precipitation may mix with sleet and freezing rain on Sunday.

Pennsylvania : Chester, Delaware, eastern Montgomery, Philadelphia

: Chester, Delaware, eastern Montgomery, Philadelphia New Jersey : Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem

: Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem Delaware: Kent, New Castle, Sussex

When is the last time Philly saw this much snow?

Just over 10 years ago. Philadelphia saw 19.6 inches of snowfall on Jan. 23, 2016.

How will transit be impacted?

The National Weather Service says to expect widespread road closures and significant delays on major interstates.

SEPTA advised riders to check alerts at SEPTA.org or the SEPTA app before heading out.

PATCO trains may operate on a special schedule during the storm to “accommodate slower operating speeds if conditions require,” the transit line posted on social media.

“Teams will be working around the clock at stations to clear walkways, platforms, and parking areas for riders,” the transit line said.

Riders are encouraged to sign up for PATCO alerts for service updates.

Major airlines are similarly expecting air travel disruptions due to the storm. Travel advisories are in effect under Delta and American, with rebooking fees waived.

Philadelphia International Airport cautioned customers to check with their airline directly for flight status updates.

How are local officials preparing?

As city and state officials monitor the forecast and prepare to salt roadways, emergency management officials from Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware are encouraging residents to stock up on basic supplies and avoid nonessential driving when possible during the storm.

For those who must, here’s how to best prepare for winter driving, and what to keep in your car.

What to know in the event of a snow emergency in Philadelphia

The city declares a snow emergency when winter storms are expected to create dangerous conditions for pedestrians or drivers.

In order to assist snowplow operations, 110 miles of snow emergency routes must be clear of vehicles. The same rule applies to dumpsters. Those who do not move their vehicle may be ticketed and their vehicle or dumpster towed.

Residents whose vehicles are towed during a snow emergency may call 215-686-SNOW (7669) and press option four.

Streets included in the city’s snow emergency routes can be found below: