Photos: Snow blankets Philadelphia in first major storm of 2026

Here’s how the winter storm looks on the ground.

A city resident walks towards the commercial area on Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia during a snow storm on early Sunday January 25, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Winter storm coverage

The Philadelphia region is among a wide swath of the U.S. facing snow, sleet and freezing rain on Sunday.

Nearly 180 million people — or more than half of the country’s population — will be impacted, the National Weather Service reports.

The Poconos could see as much as 18 inches of snow, while cities like Philadelphia, Trenton and Wilmington may see 8-12 inches. Cape May could see 6-8 inches, and Bethany Beach could see 4-6 inches.

“We are having blizzard-like conditions across the south,” New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said in a live interview on WHYY-FM this morning. “This is a storm the likes of which we haven’t seen in years, but you know, most people here have a great deal of experience in handling this.”

Here’s a look at the winter storm as it unfolds, in photos.

A dog on a leash excitedly walks in the snow
Dock, a ten-year-old snow lover, tastes the snowflakes on a morning walk on Sunday, January 25, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Kevin Gallagher shoveling snow from the sidewalk in front of his home during a snowstorm
Philadelphia homeowner Kevin Gallagher said that he aimed to keep ahead of snow accumulation during a winter storm on Sunday January 25, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Snow plows on the street during a snowstorm
A Philadelphia plow driver signals to the snow fall on Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia during a snow storm on early Sunday January 25, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A person pushes a bicycle during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.
A person pushes a bicycle during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A person walks across a street during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.
A person walks across a street during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

