Photos: Snow blankets Philadelphia in first major storm of 2026

The Philadelphia region is among a wide swath of the U.S. facing snow, sleet and freezing rain on Sunday.

Nearly 180 million people — or more than half of the country’s population — will be impacted, the National Weather Service reports.

The Poconos could see as much as 18 inches of snow, while cities like Philadelphia, Trenton and Wilmington may see 8-12 inches. Cape May could see 6-8 inches, and Bethany Beach could see 4-6 inches.

“We are having blizzard-like conditions across the south,” New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said in a live interview on WHYY-FM this morning. “This is a storm the likes of which we haven’t seen in years, but you know, most people here have a great deal of experience in handling this.”

Here’s a look at the winter storm as it unfolds, in photos.