Photos: Snow blankets Philadelphia in first major storm of 2026
Here’s how the winter storm looks on the ground.
Winter storm coverage
- Snowstorm FAQs: Here’s everything to know, including the latest forecast, weather advisories, travel impacts and more.
- Get or give help: Here are extreme cold resources across the Delaware Valley, and here’s how you can help your unhoused neighbors amid frigid temps.
- Be prepared: Take these steps to protect yourself (and your pets) from winter weather dangers; and here’s how to keep your pipes from freezing in cold weather.
The Philadelphia region is among a wide swath of the U.S. facing snow, sleet and freezing rain on Sunday.
Nearly 180 million people — or more than half of the country’s population — will be impacted, the National Weather Service reports.
The Poconos could see as much as 18 inches of snow, while cities like Philadelphia, Trenton and Wilmington may see 8-12 inches. Cape May could see 6-8 inches, and Bethany Beach could see 4-6 inches.
“We are having blizzard-like conditions across the south,” New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said in a live interview on WHYY-FM this morning. “This is a storm the likes of which we haven’t seen in years, but you know, most people here have a great deal of experience in handling this.”
Here’s a look at the winter storm as it unfolds, in photos.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.