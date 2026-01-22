Don’t forget pets when preparing for winter’s cold. Here’s what experts recommend

As wintry weather settles in, it brings risks for pets as well as people. Pet owners can take steps to keep their animals warm and safe, including learning about the dangers of extreme temperatures, buying weather-resistant accessories, and stocking up on extra supplies in case of power outages or storms.

“The best time to prepare for weather is before you have that weather,” said Dr. Michael Bailey, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association. “The same thing you would do for children in your house, do for your pet.”

That means understanding the signs of hypothermia and frostbite, avoiding antifreeze and de-icing chemicals, and taking steps to mitigate the effects of snow, rain, wind and ice.

Here are some tips:

Caution needed in the cold

It’s not just the Midwest and Northeast that should prepare for freezing weather. Many cities around the U.S. can get cold enough in the early mornings to pose a threat to pets who are smaller, older or have health concerns.

“When you think of dogs, you think, well, they already have a fur coat, so they should be fine in the cold, but that isn’t necessarily true,” said Amy Hrin, with the American Humane Society. It depends on the breed, size and age of the pet, and also temperature and wind chill.

Dogs are at risk of frostbite once the temperature falls below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius), experts say, especially if they are damp or wet, which could leave paws, ears and tails more vulnerable. That is not usually life-threatening, but hypothermia, which often follows, can be deadly if untreated.

Mild hypothermia can begin when dogs’ body temperature drops below 98 F (37 C), according to the American Animal Hospital Association. Signs can include delayed reflexes, or increased heart rate or breathing followed by a slow heart rate or shallow breath. Experts suggest immediate veterinarian care, which includes gradual rewarming efforts.

Another concern is de-icing salts and chemicals, which can burn, dry out or irritate paw pads. They can also cause indigestion if the animal licks its paws. There are pet-friendly options for sidewalk salts, but don’t assume your neighbors or city officials are using those. The American Humane Society says booties, cleaning paws after walks and applying paw balms can mitigate these risks.

Antifreeze is another toxin pets could encounter outside or even in the garage. The smallest amount can cause kidney failure and be fatal, experts warn. Signs include drooling, vomiting, seizures and lethargy.

“The ethylene glycol in it is very dangerous,” said Dr. Paige Andersen, vice president of the American Animal Hospital Association Board of Directors. “One thing I don’t think owners realize is some of those are actually kind of sweet to the taste to dogs. It’s almost enticing to eat.”

Exploring can be snow much fun

Cold shouldn’t limit dogs to indoors-only activities, however. Many breeds, especially the more active and high-energy ones, enjoy winter sports and activities.

Skijoring, for example, combines cross-country skiing with dog mushing; one or two dogs pull the person on skies through the snow. Canicross also puts dogs in the lead, but requires their owners to enjoy running — often at the pace of their pets. For a more relaxed outdoor activity, you can snowshoe with your dog, or maintain regular walks or park visits.