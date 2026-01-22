Philadelphia braces for weekend winter storm with up to a foot of snow possible. Here’s what to know
A major winter storm could hit the Philadelphia area this weekend, but forecasters say snowfall totals and impacts remain uncertain.
The Philadelphia area is bracing for a winter storm this weekend with the possibility of up to a foot of snow in some areas.
Forecasters are calling the system a “potentially catastrophic event from Texas to the Carolinas” with heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain expected to begin as early as Friday, according to the Associated Press. Nearly 230 million people face temperatures of 20 degrees or colder, and around 150 million are likely to be hit by snow and ice.
More accurate predictions expected Friday
According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, exact snowfall predictions for the Philadelphia area won’t be available until Friday. In a forecast discussion posted to the NWS website Wednesday, officials wrote that “Confidence remains low on exact snow totals and where the highest snow totals will fall.”
“While there are some trends that show a slightly more northern track which could result in sleet and freezing rain that would result in slightly lower snowfall totals, impacts will still be significant,” the discussion said.
Models from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show the Delaware Valley, including Philadelphia, southern New Jersey and Delaware, at a 70–80% probability of receiving more than 12 inches of snow over the weekend. The southern Poconos, Lehigh Valley and northern New Jersey have an 80–90% probability of receiving more than 6 inches of snow.
“What you should do now: Prepare for snow over the weekend & prolonged cold next week,” NWS Mount Holly said in a social media post. “Travel impacts are likely; consider adjusting weekend plans accordingly.”
Temperatures expected to briefly warm up Thursday
Temperatures will briefly warm up Thursday, with current predictions showing Philadelphia’s high at 45 degrees before an Arctic cold front hits the region later in the day. By Friday night, temperatures for southern New Jersey, Philadelphia and Delaware are expected to peak between 10 to 15 degrees.
“Minimum wind chill values will range from 0 to 10 below for the majority of the area, and from 10 to 20 below for the Southern Poconos and far northwest New Jersey, where a Cold Weather Advisory may be needed,” the discussion said.
Code Blue in Philly
Philadelphia declared a Code Blue advisory Tuesday until further notice to aid people experiencing homelessness by opening warming centers and providing 24-hour outreach to transport individuals to safe indoor spaces.
During extreme cold — when temperatures feel near or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or when there is precipitation and the temperature is 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower — Philadelphia officials will declare a Code Blue.
If residents see a person who appears to be unhoused during a Code Blue, they are urged to contact the city’s Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984. Residents concerned about an older adult during extremely cold weather are urged to contact Philadelphia Corporation for Aging at 215-765-9040.
