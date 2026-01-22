From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia area is bracing for a winter storm this weekend with the possibility of up to a foot of snow in some areas.

Forecasters are calling the system a “potentially catastrophic event from Texas to the Carolinas” with heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain expected to begin as early as Friday, according to the Associated Press. Nearly 230 million people face temperatures of 20 degrees or colder, and around 150 million are likely to be hit by snow and ice.

More accurate predictions expected Friday

According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, exact snowfall predictions for the Philadelphia area won’t be available until Friday. In a forecast discussion posted to the NWS website Wednesday, officials wrote that “Confidence remains low on exact snow totals and where the highest snow totals will fall.”

“While there are some trends that show a slightly more northern track which could result in sleet and freezing rain that would result in slightly lower snowfall totals, impacts will still be significant,” the discussion said.

Models from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show the Delaware Valley, including Philadelphia, southern New Jersey and Delaware, at a 70–80% probability of receiving more than 12 inches of snow over the weekend. The southern Poconos, Lehigh Valley and northern New Jersey have an 80–90% probability of receiving more than 6 inches of snow.

“What you should do now: Prepare for snow over the weekend & prolonged cold next week,” NWS Mount Holly said in a social media post. “Travel impacts are likely; consider adjusting weekend plans accordingly.”