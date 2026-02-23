Photos: Philadelphia and South Jersey transform into a winter wonderland after latest storm
Here’s how the winter storm looks on the ground.
Millions across the Northeast — including in the greater Philadelphia region — woke up Monday to a winter wonderland.
Parts of New Jersey were hit with more than 2 feet of snow, while parts of Philly recorded as much as 16 inches.
As residents dig their way out, here are scenes from the winter storm and its aftermath.
