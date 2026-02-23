Photos: Philadelphia and South Jersey transform into a winter wonderland after latest storm

Here’s how the winter storm looks on the ground.

Snow covers the cupola at Moorestown Friends School and clings to the trees around it on Feb. 23, 2026. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Photos: Philadelphia and South Jersey transform into a winter wonderland after latest storm

Here’s how the winter storm looks on the ground.

Winter storm coverage

Millions across the Northeast — including in the greater Philadelphia region — woke up Monday to a winter wonderland.

Parts of New Jersey were hit with more than 2 feet of snow, while parts of Philly recorded as much as 16 inches.

As residents dig their way out, here are scenes from the winter storm and its aftermath.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
A man sledding down a hill at the Philadelphia Art Museum with a child after the snowstorm
Nick Gruberg and Hero, 5, sledded on the hills of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Feb. 23, 2026. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Christian Coretese, 11, rides a sled down the art museum steps after a snowstorm in Philadelphia on February 23, 2026.
Christian Coretese, 11, rides a sled down the art museum steps after a snowstorm in Philadelphia on Feb. 23, 2026. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A man sledding down a hill at the Philadelphia Art Museum after the massive snowstorm
Fairmount resident Allen Blaha sledded down one of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Hill backward during a session with his fiancé and friends on Feb. 23, 2026. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A woman sledding down a hill at the Philadelphia Art Museumafter a snowstorm
Ann Northrup joined her son and grandson sledding on the hills of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Feb. 23, 2026. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
three people making a snowman shaped like the rocky statue at the Philadelphia Art Museum
A few ambitious Philadelphia residents attempt to create a Rocky film snowfall on Feb. 23, 2026. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Two people build a snowman right alongside the Schuylkill River after the snowstorm
Philadelphians built a snowman on the bank of the Schuylkill River on Feb. 23, 2026. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A view down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway toward Philadelphia City Hall covered in snow
Philadelphia was blanketed in wet snow that easily melted from the roads after a winter storm hit on Feb. 22, 2026. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Center City, Philadelphia street covered in snow
Philadelphia was blanketed in wet snow that easily melted from the roads after a winter storm hit on Feb. 22, 2026. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Leiloni Hanson building a snowman with her two children after a blizzard. They are tying a scarf around its neck in Moorestown, New Jersey
Leiloni Hanson (right) builds a snowman with her children Cameron, 6, and Olina, 4, in their yard in Moorestown, N.J., on Feb. 23, 2026. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Two people shoveling out driveways and sidewalks on a residential street in Moorestown after a huge snowstorm in Moorestown, New Jersey
Moorestown residents dig out of the snow on Monday morning, Feb. 23, 2026. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A young child peers out from a fort built in the snow in Moorestown, New Jersey
A child takes refuge in a snow fort in Moorestown, N.J., on Feb. 23, 2026. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Jesse Motta is in his Moorestown, New Jersey driveway, about to throw a snowball
Jesse Motta, 9, hurls snowballs outside his home in Moorestown, N.J., on Feb. 23, 2026. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Jeff Motta is using a snowblower to clear the sidewalk in front of a house after a massive snowstorm in Moorestown, New Jersey
Jeff Motta pushes a snowblower through the heavy wet snow in Moorestown, N.J., on Feb. 23, 2026. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Jake Brickle shoveling his driveway in Moorestown, New Jersey, after a huge snowstorm in Moorestown, New Jersey
Jake Brickley shovels out his driveway in Moorestown, N.J., on Feb. 23, 2026. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A toddler is in a blue child-sized car that is being pushed by its mother along a just-shoveled driveway after a massive snowstorm in Moorestown, New Jersey
Jamie Delso, 1, heads out with his mother, Callie Delso, after clearing a path through the snow in Moorestown, N.J., on Feb. 23, 2026. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Two dogs playing in the snow after a huge snowstorm in Moorestown, New Jersey
Maverick, 2, (left) and Maizee, 6, frolic in the snow outside their home in Moorestown, N.J., on Feb. 23, 2026. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A child is being pushed down a small hill on a sled after huge snowfall in Moorestown, New Jersey
Teddy Karam, 4, slides down a snow hill with a helpful push from his neighbor, Samantha Brickley, in Moorestown, N.J., on Feb. 23, 2026. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A little free library can be seen standing above the snow, while a bench next to it is entirely covered after a huge snowstorm in Moorestown, New Jersey
A little free library and bench fill up with snow in Moorestown, N.J., on Feb. 23, 2026. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Two people shoveling out driveways and sidewalks on a residential street after a huge snowstorm in Moorestown, New Jersey
Moorestown residents dig out of the snow on Church Street on Feb. 23, 2026. (Emma Lee/WHYY
Bella Usle building a snowman during a massive snowstorm
Bella Usle, 12, builds a snowman in her yard in Moorestown, N.J., on Feb. 23, 2026. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Emma Lee

Read more

About Kimberly Paynter

Read more
Kimberly Paynter holds up a camera

About Maria Pulcinella

Read more
Maria Pulcinella

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate