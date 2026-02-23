The Philadelphia region — along with millions across the Northeast — is contending with a powerful coastal storm amid a rare blizzard warning that will remain in effect through late Monday.

Significant snowfall and powerful winds swept through the Delaware Valley overnight, with more winter weather to come.

What’s the latest forecast?

Blizzard conditions remain in the forecast for portions of Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. Additional snow, around 3-5 inches, is expected, along with wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Travel could be very difficult, the National Weather Service warns. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, particularly during the Monday morning and evening commutes.

The heaviest snow and strongest winds will continue through late morning, per the NWS, with snowfall rates reaching 2 inches per hour or greater. Snowfall rates will start to taper off by late morning, though light snow and gusty winds may linger in the afternoon.

As snowfall rates decrease, blowing snow may still cause very dangerous travel conditions, including whiteout conditions.

The highest snowfall totals are concentrated across New Jersey.

Coastal flooding is also in the forecast for the Atlantic coast. The NWS predicts widespread minor tidal flooding for the Atlantic Coast and Delaware Bay with the midday high tide.