Philadelphia snow updates: Snowfall totals; 170K+ power outages; SEPTA service suspended; latest forecast
Parts of Philadelphia have already seen over 12 inches of snow. Here’s everything you need to know.
Jump to a section
- ❄️ Weather conditions: Latest forecast | Snowfall totals | Weather alerts | Code Blue
- 🚨 Emergency orders: Pennsylvania | Philadelphia | Philly suburbs | New Jersey | Delaware
- ✏️ School closures + flexible instruction: Philadelphia
- ⚡ Power outages: Pennsylvania | New Jersey | Delaware
- 🚌 Travel impact: Amtrak | PennDOT, PA TurnPike | NJDOT | New Jersey State Police | NJ Transit | PATCO | PHL | SEPTA
- 🗑️ City services: Philly trash collection, city courts and more
- ⚠️ Safety info: Emergency contacts, tips and shoveling requirements
The Philadelphia region — along with millions across the Northeast — is contending with a powerful coastal storm amid a rare blizzard warning that will remain in effect through late Monday.
Significant snowfall and powerful winds swept through the Delaware Valley overnight, with more winter weather to come.
What’s the latest forecast?
Blizzard conditions remain in the forecast for portions of Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. Additional snow, around 3-5 inches, is expected, along with wind gusts as high as 40 mph.
Travel could be very difficult, the National Weather Service warns. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, particularly during the Monday morning and evening commutes.
The heaviest snow and strongest winds will continue through late morning, per the NWS, with snowfall rates reaching 2 inches per hour or greater. Snowfall rates will start to taper off by late morning, though light snow and gusty winds may linger in the afternoon.
As snowfall rates decrease, blowing snow may still cause very dangerous travel conditions, including whiteout conditions.
The highest snowfall totals are concentrated across New Jersey.
Coastal flooding is also in the forecast for the Atlantic coast. The NWS predicts widespread minor tidal flooding for the Atlantic Coast and Delaware Bay with the midday high tide.
Snowfall totals: How much snow did the Philly area get?
Here’s a look at snowfall totals across the Delaware Valley so far. Additional accumulation is anticipated on Monday.
Weather alerts, watches and advisories
Code Blue in Philly: Protections for people experiencing homelessness
A Code Blue will be in effect in Philadelphia from 3 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25.
During extreme cold — when temperatures feel near or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or when there is precipitation and the temperature is 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower — Philadelphia officials will declare a Code Blue.
During a Code Blue event, the city implements special measures to keep people who are experiencing homelessness safe. Those measures include 24-hour outreach to find unhoused people and transport them to safe indoor spaces and opening all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network for those in need.
Warming centers open during the current Code Blue can be found online.
People experiencing homelessness may also visit a city-funded homeless intake center for help.
If residents see a person who appears to be unhoused during a Code Blue, they are urged to contact the city’s Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984. Residents concerned about an older adult during extremely cold weather are urged to contact the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging at 215-765-9040.
Emergency orders
Here’s a look at the emergency orders in place throughout the Delaware Valley:
School closures and flexible instruction
Philadelphia public schools
The School District of Philadelphia students will learn virtually on Monday because of the storm.
The district already exhausted its built-in “snow day” during January’s snowtorm, Superintendent Tony Watlington noted at a Saturday press conference.
Students were sent home with Chromebooks on Friday.
Philadelphia archdiocesan schools
All archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in Philadelphia are operating virtually on Monday due to the storm.
How about power outages?
More than 173,000 power outages have been reported across the greater Philadelphia region as of Monday morning.
- Pennsylvania: 14,458, with the most in Delaware County
- Philadelphia: 601 (PECO)
- New Jersey: 131,455, with the most in Ocean County
- Delaware: 71,580, with the most in Sussex County
Here’s who to call for which emergencies, from downed trees to power lines and more.
How is travel impacted?
PennDOT, PA Turnpike
The PA Turnpike has lifted all travel restrictions put in place during the winter storm.
Amtrak
Amtrak is adjusting some service routes on Monday due to inclement weather. Impacted customers will be notified directly of any cancellations or adjustments.
Those impacted can rebook or request refunds without penalties online, through the Amtrak mobile app, or by calling its customer care center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.
NJDOT
A commercial vehicle ban and 35 mph speed restrictions is in effect on multiple New Jersey interstates under the current state of emergency. Those include the entire length of the highways below:
- I-76
- I-78
- I-80
- I-195
- I-280
- I-287
- I-295
- I-676
New Jersey State Police
A mandatory travel restriction will remain in effect in New Jersey until noon on Monday.
All non-exempt vehicles are prohibited from driving on state, county, municipal and interstate roadways during this time. The New Jersey Turnpike is exempt from this restriction.
The travel restriction does not apply to:
- Emergency and public safety vehicles and personnel
- Public works and snow removal crews
- Public transportation vehicles and personnel
- Government officials conducting official business
- Utility company vehicles and personnel
- Healthcare workers and urgent medical travel
- Personnel supporting emergency shelter operations and human services facilities
- Delivery of critical medical supplies and services to health care facilities
- News media
- Private snow removal contractors
- Patients seeking urgent critical care and their escorts
- Travel necessary to maintain critical infrastructure and essential services, including energy, fuel, food, pharmacies and hardware stores
- Personnel supporting airline and airport operations
NJ Transit
NJ Transit bus, light rail and Access Link service is temporarily suspended. Service will gradually resume as conditions safely allow, the transit agency said.
Customers are advised to monitor NJTransit.com or the NJ Transit mobile app for updates.
PATCO
PATCO is operating on a snow schedule Monday. During the storm, trains will operate at reduced speeds.
PHL
At least 600 flights are canceled on Monday. Passengers should confirm flight status directly with their airline.
SEPTA
All SEPTA bus service, including G service, is suspended until further notice. T service is diverted to 40th & Market streets.
Regional Rail is temporarily suspended until safety inspections are complete.
M service is operating only between 69th Street Transit Center and Radnor Station.
L, B, and D services are operating as normal; however, delays and cancellations are likely.
City services impacted, from trash collection and courts to ice-skating rinks
- Trash and recycling
- Collection will be suspended Monday and Tuesday; collection for the remainder of the week will be pushed back two days.
- Second trash collection will be suspended for the week in neighborhoods that typically receive it.
- Residents may still drop off trash at one of the city’s sanitation convenience centers Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Courts: All cases scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled, with the exception of Orphans’ Court, which will proceed virtually.
- Jury duty: Those summoned for jury duty Monday are excused and do not need to report for duty.
- Prisons: In-person visits will be canceled at Philadelphia Department of Prisons facilities
What Philly renters, homeowners and business owners need to know about shoveling
Unless you live in an apartment building or multifamily dwelling, you are responsible for clearing the sidewalk of snow and ice outside your home. That includes both renters and homeowners.
Once snow has stopped falling, all sidewalks — including curb cuts — must be shoveled within six hours. Corner property owners are also responsible for clearing ramps as an extension of their sidewalk.
Pathways should be cleared at least 3 feet, unless the pathway is smaller than that, in which case only 1 foot should be cleared. Snow or ice removed from sidewalks cannot be dumped into the street; instead, push toward your building.
The same rule applies to business owners, even if an establishment is temporarily closed due to the snow. Businesses that violate this code face a fine of $1,000 or more.
Residents may report a sidewalk that has not been cleared by calling 311 or submitting a report through the city’s 311 portal.
Safety information
- Get or give help: Here are extreme cold resources across the Delaware Valley, and here’s how you can help your unhoused neighbors amid frigid temps.
- Be prepared: Take these steps to protect yourself and your pets; and here’s how to keep your pipes from freezing in cold weather.
- Winter driving: If you must drive, here’s how to best prepare, and what to keep in your car.
- Avoiding injury: Here are some do’s and don’ts to avoid injury in a snowstorm, according to Philly-area doctors.
- Emergency contacts: If you live in Philadelphia, here’s who to call for which emergencies, from downed trees to power lines.
- Pet safety: If residents see a dog outside during the extreme cold — aside from bathroom breaks and short walks — they are urged to contact ACCT Philly’s hotline by calling (267-385-3800m ext. 1.
WHYY News partner 6abc contributed reporting.
