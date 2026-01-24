Philly snow storm: Who to call for which emergencies, from downed trees to power lines and more

Plus: Where to look for updates on road closures and transit service.

A city trash truck outfitted with a plow rolls down Cumberland Street

File: A trash truck outfitted with a plow rolls down Cumberland Street during a winter storm in Philadelphia on Feb. 18, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Winter storm latest

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As the Philadelphia region prepares for a massive winter storm, state and local emergency management officials are encouraging residents to be prepared.

Forecasters say the combination of heavy snow followed by sleet and freezing rain could result in downed trees and power outages, among other issues.

Here’s what to know about who to contact for which scenarios:

Key numbers to know

  • 911: Life-threatening emergencies
  • 211: Shelter, food, utilities and recovery resources
  • 988: Mental health crises

Pennsylvania officials urge residents to only call 911 for life-threatening incidents like vehicle crashes or serious medical situations. If residents are unable to call 911, they may text 911 instead.

PECO

PECO outages can be reported online, by using the PECO mobile app, by texting ADDOUTAGE to MYPECO (697326) or by calling PECO directly at 1-800-841-4141.

Residents who smell natural gas or see downed power lines are urged to leave the area immediately and call 1-800-841-4141.

Pennsylvania traffic and transit

SEPTA

SEPTA riders should check SEPTA.org/alerts or the SEPTA app for the latest service updates.

Philadelphia emergencies and severe weather

Residents can sign up for ReadyPhila alerts online or by texting ReadyPhila to 888-777.

Most alerts are available in 11 languages: English, French, Arabic, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese, Haitian Creole, Portuguese, Swahili and American Sign Language.

