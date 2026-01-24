From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As the Philadelphia region prepares for a massive winter storm, state and local emergency management officials are encouraging residents to be prepared.

Forecasters say the combination of heavy snow followed by sleet and freezing rain could result in downed trees and power outages, among other issues.

Here’s what to know about who to contact for which scenarios:

Key numbers to know

911 : Life-threatening emergencies

: Life-threatening emergencies 211 : Shelter, food, utilities and recovery resources

: Shelter, food, utilities and recovery resources 988: Mental health crises

Pennsylvania officials urge residents to only call 911 for life-threatening incidents like vehicle crashes or serious medical situations. If residents are unable to call 911, they may text 911 instead.

PECO

PECO outages can be reported online, by using the PECO mobile app, by texting ADDOUTAGE to MYPECO (697326) or by calling PECO directly at 1-800-841-4141.

Residents who smell natural gas or see downed power lines are urged to leave the area immediately and call 1-800-841-4141.