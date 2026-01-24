Philly snow storm: Who to call for which emergencies, from downed trees to power lines and more
Plus: Where to look for updates on road closures and transit service.
Winter storm latest
- Snowstorm FAQs: The Philadelphia region could see up to 18 inches of snow, along with sleet and freezing rain. Here’s everything to know, including the latest forecast, weather advisories, travel impacts and more.
- Get or give help: Here are extreme cold resources across the Delaware Valley, and here’s how you can help your unhoused neighbors amid frigid temps.
- Be prepared: Take these steps to protect yourself — and your pets — and here’s how to keep your pipes from freezing in cold weather.
As the Philadelphia region prepares for a massive winter storm, state and local emergency management officials are encouraging residents to be prepared.
Forecasters say the combination of heavy snow followed by sleet and freezing rain could result in downed trees and power outages, among other issues.
Here’s what to know about who to contact for which scenarios:
Key numbers to know
- 911: Life-threatening emergencies
- 211: Shelter, food, utilities and recovery resources
- 988: Mental health crises
Pennsylvania officials urge residents to only call 911 for life-threatening incidents like vehicle crashes or serious medical situations. If residents are unable to call 911, they may text 911 instead.
PECO
PECO outages can be reported online, by using the PECO mobile app, by texting ADDOUTAGE to MYPECO (697326) or by calling PECO directly at 1-800-841-4141.
Residents who smell natural gas or see downed power lines are urged to leave the area immediately and call 1-800-841-4141.
Pennsylvania traffic and transit
- Road conditions and travel restrictions are communicated via 511PA and the 511PA app.
- Drivers can sign up for personalized 511PA alerts.
- Residents may call 511 for updates.
SEPTA
SEPTA riders should check SEPTA.org/alerts or the SEPTA app for the latest service updates.
Philadelphia emergencies and severe weather
Residents can sign up for ReadyPhila alerts online or by texting ReadyPhila to 888-777.
Most alerts are available in 11 languages: English, French, Arabic, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese, Haitian Creole, Portuguese, Swahili and American Sign Language.
