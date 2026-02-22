Philadelphia snow updates: Up to 12 inches expected; N.J. blizzard warning; latest forecast
Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are gearing up for significant snowfall from Sunday through Monday, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Here’s everything you need to know.
Jump to a section
- ❄️ Weather conditions: Latest forecast | Weather alerts | Code Blue
- 🚨 Emergency orders: New Jersey
- 🚌 Road restrictions: Pennsylvania
- ⚠️ Safety info: Emergency contacts, tips and shoveling requirements
The Philadelphia region — along with up to 40 million Americans across the U.S. — is bracing for a powerful coastal storm that will begin Sunday and continue through late Monday.
Significant snowfall, high winds and coastal flooding are expected across the Delaware Valley, just as snowfall from January’s major storm, which dumped over 9 inches of snow on the city, has finally melted.
What’s the latest forecast?
Sunday’s winter storm may bring between 14 and 18 inches of snow to Philadelphia, its suburbs and parts of Delaware, the National Weather Service reports. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are expected.
South Jersey, meanwhile, may see between 14 and 20 inches of snow, per the NWS, along with wind gusts up to 45 mph.
Meteorologists with WHYY News partner 6abc are more conservative in their estimates, predicting between 8 and 12 inches of snow in the Philadelphia area, parts of South Jersey and parts of Delaware, with over 12 inches possible along coastal areas.
Rain and snow showers are in the forecast for Sunday morning, with a high of 39 degrees, though areas northwest of Philadelphia may see light snow showers. As temperatures drop, precipitation is expected to transition to snow by the evening.
The heaviest snowfall is expected Sunday night, 6abc meteorologists report.
Snow is expected to taper off west to east by Monday morning as the storm continues to strengthen and move away from the coast.
Coastal flooding is most likely from Delaware to Cape Cod, the NWS reports.
Weather alerts, watches and advisories
Code Blue in Philly: Protections for people experiencing homelessness
A Code Blue will remain in effect in Philadelphia through 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25.
During extreme cold — when temperatures feel near or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or when there is precipitation and the temperature is 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower — Philadelphia officials will declare a Code Blue.
During a Code Blue event, the city implements special measures to keep people who are experiencing homelessness safe. Those measures include 24-hour outreach to find unhoused people and transport them to safe indoor spaces and opening all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network for those in need.
Warming centers open during the current Code Blue can be found online.
People experiencing homelessness may also visit a city-funded homeless intake center for help.
If residents see a person who appears to be unhoused during a Code Blue, they are urged to contact the city’s Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984. Residents concerned about an older adult during extremely cold weather are urged to contact the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging at 215-765-9040.
Emergency orders
Here’s a look at the emergency orders in place throughout the Delaware Valley:
How is travel impacted?
PennDOT, PA Turnpike
Safety information
- Get or give help: Here are extreme cold resources across the Delaware Valley, and here’s how you can help your unhoused neighbors amid frigid temps.
- Be prepared: Take these steps to protect yourself and your pets; and here’s how to keep your pipes from freezing in cold weather.
- Winter driving: If you must drive, here’s how to best prepare, and what to keep in your car.
- Avoiding injury: Here are some do’s and don’ts to avoid injury in a snowstorm, according to Philly-area doctors.
- Emergency contacts: If you live in Philadelphia, here’s who to call for which emergencies, from downed trees to power lines.
- Pet safety: If residents see a dog outside during the extreme cold — aside from bathroom breaks and short walks — they are urged to contact ACCT Philly’s hotline by calling (267-385-3800m ext. 1.
What Philly renters, homeowners and business owners need to know about shoveling
Unless you live in an apartment building or multifamily dwelling, you are responsible for clearing the sidewalk of snow and ice outside your home. That includes both renters and homeowners.
Once snow has stopped falling, all sidewalks — including curb cuts — must be shoveled within six hours. Corner property owners are also responsible for clearing ramps as an extension of their sidewalk.
Pathways should be cleared at least 3 feet, unless the pathway is smaller than that, in which case only 1 foot should be cleared. Snow or ice removed from sidewalks cannot be dumped into the street; instead, push toward your building.
The same rule applies to business owners, even if an establishment is temporarily closed due to the snow. Businesses that violate this code face a fine of $1,000 or more.
Residents may report a sidewalk that has not been cleared by calling 311 or submitting a report through the city’s 311 portal.
WHYY News partner 6abc contributed reporting.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.